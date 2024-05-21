Jayud Announces New Certification and Launch of Longgang E-Commerce Operation Center

Hosted Event with Local Government Officials, Taxation Bureau, and Customs Officials to Educate and Promote the Center

SHENZHEN, China, May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jayud Global Logistics Limited (NASDAQ: JYD) ("Jayud" or the "Company"), a leading end-to-end supply chain solution provider based in Shenzhen, specializing in cross-border logistics, today announced that the Longgang e-Commerce Operation Center (the “Center”), owned by Shenzhen Kuaiyou Tech Company, of which Jayud is an investor and the operator, located at Jayud’s new headquarters in the Longgang District, has received official certification from China Customs, marking a significant step forward in the Company’s e-commerce logistics capabilities.

Since February 2024, the Center has been operating and processing approximately 15 containers daily, handling products under customs supervision code “9610,” which are suitable for small cross-border packets utilized by major e-commerce platforms such as Temu, Shein, and TikTok. Code 9610, also known as the "E-commerce B2C Direct Export" code, allows for more efficient handling of small parcel exports, enabling quicker delivery and reducing logistics costs for e-commerce businesses. This capacity increased to 50 containers per day in April and is expected to increase to 60-70 by the end of May, with a long-term goal of reaching the designed capacity of 200 containers daily. By integrating Jayud’s advanced logistics solutions with the burgeoning needs of e-commerce platforms, the Company sets high industry standards and provides unmatched service to its global clientele.

Achieving official certification, the Longgang e-Commerce Operation Center enhances Jayud’s revenue through processing fees per container and strategically positions Jayud to cross-sell its extensive range of services. These services include customs declarations and comprehensive road, air, sea, and rail shipping solutions, further solidifying Jayud’s position as a one-stop solution for global e-commerce logistics.

To streamline and optimize logistics for e-commerce, Jayud’s dedicated e-commerce solution team is collaborating with Shenzhen Airport Customs and neighboring Shenzhen Pinghu South Sino-Europe Railway. This collaboration aims to refine the exporting process via Shenzhen Airport (SZX) air cargo, and rail cargo ensuring a seamless and efficient customer experience.

Xiaogang Geng, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Jayud Global Logistics Limited commented, "The Longgang e-Commerce Operation Center is a strategic addition to our operations, enhancing our service efficiency and capacity in e-commerce logistics. It reflects our commitment to operational excellence and our focus on meeting the growing demands of global e-commerce markets.”

Educational Event at the Longgang e-Commerce Operation Center

Jayud hosted an educational event at the Longgang e-Commerce Operation Center, bringing together industry practitioners, entrepreneurs, and government representatives to discuss the current state, opportunities, and challenges of the cross-border e-commerce industry. Key topics included policy support, tax incentives, compliance with international regulations, and customs procedures. This event highlighted the role of the Center in promoting e-commerce and cross-border commerce, positioning it as a model for future development. An article with pictures from the event can be found at: https://mp.weixin.qq.com/s/dvhGIIRqLOb0GlV808bN0A .

About Jayud Global Logistics Limited

Jayud Global Logistics Limited is one of the leading Shenzhen-based end-to-end supply chain solution providers in China, focusing on cross-border logistics services. Headquartered in Shenzhen, the Company benefits from the unique geographical advantages of providing a high degree of support for ocean, air, and overland logistics. The Company has established a global operation nexus featuring logistic facilities throughout major transportation hubs in China and globally, with footprints in 12 provinces in Mainland China and 16 countries across six continents. Jayud offers a comprehensive range of cross-border supply chain solution services, including freight forwarding, supply chain management, and other value-added services. With its strong service capabilities and research and development capabilities in proprietary IT systems, the Company provides customized and efficient logistics solutions and develops long-standing customer relationships. For more information, please visit the Company’s website: https://ir.jayud.com .

