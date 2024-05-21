Bottled Water Packaging Market to surpass USD 6.7 Billion by 2032, Says Global Market Insights inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bottled Water Packaging Market is anticipated to reach USD 6.7 billion by 2032, as per a recent study by Global Market Insights Inc.

The report suggests that the growing awareness of environmental issues and advancements in packaging materials and designs will accelerate industry expansion over 2023–2032. Consumers increasingly prioritize eco-friendly options, prompting industry players to innovate sustainable packaging solutions. This trend aligns with a shift towards recyclable materials and reduced plastic usage, driving market expansion. Moreover, technological innovations enhance the appeal and functionality of bottled water packaging, catering to evolving consumer preferences for convenience and sustainability.

For instance, in May 2022, the Spadel Group introduced an innovative packaging solution to diminish plastic waste and simplify recycling processes, prioritizing environmental sustainability. This development suggests a growing awareness and commitment among industry players to address plastic waste issues and promote recycling initiatives. By prioritizing environmental concerns, such as reducing plastic waste and simplifying recycling processes, the market could witness increased adoption of eco-friendly packaging solutions. This move could potentially influence consumer preferences and shape industry standards toward more sustainable practices.

Carbonated water to stimulate the application landscape

The bottled water packaging market size from carbonated water segment will observe substantial growth by 2032. With a rising trend toward healthier beverage options, carbonated water offers a refreshing alternative to sugary drinks while still providing the satisfying fizz consumers crave. Additionally, the growing popularity of flavored and functional carbonated waters will further drive segment growth. Also, advancements in packaging technology tailored to preserve carbonation levels enhance the appeal of this segment, solidifying its leading position in the market.

Food and beverages segment to gain prominence

The food and beverages segment will encounter a marked upturn by 2032. As consumers increasingly prioritize convenience and portability, the demand for packaged water as a refreshment option surges. Additionally, the versatility of bottled water makes it a staple in the food and beverage industry, ranging from restaurants to sports events. Furthermore, the segment's growth is fueled by innovative packaging designs and materials catering to specific consumer preferences, cementing its dominant position in the market.

Asia Pacific to garner appreciable gains

Asia Pacific bottled water packaging market will record a noteworthy CAGR during 2023 and 2032, propelled by the region's burgeoning population, in line with rapid urbanization and increasing disposable incomes. Moreover, growing health consciousness and concerns regarding water contamination drive market growth. Besides, the expansion of the beverage industry and the proliferation of convenience stores and supermarkets will further contribute to Asia Pacific's dominance in the bottled water packaging industry.

Bottled Water Packaging Market Players

Major players in the bottled water packaging industry include Nestlé Waters, Pepsico, Inc., Suntory Beverage & Food Ltd., Danone SA, The Coca-Cola Company, Hildon, Font Vella, FIJI Water, Deer Park Spring Water, Crystal Geyser Water Company, Gerolsteiner, Ice Mountain, Nongfu Spring, and Agua de Benassal, among others.

These players are increasing their share through strategic initiatives. By investing in R&D, they innovate eco-friendly packaging solutions to align with growing consumer demands for sustainability. Furthermore, marketing efforts highlighting the environmental benefits of their packaging materials and designs enhance brand appeal. Partnerships with recycling organizations and regulatory compliance further solidify their market position, ensuring sustainable growth and a competitive advantage in the evolving bottled water packaging market outlook.

In March 2024, Chlorophyll Water, the inaugural bottled water brand in the United States certified by the Clean Label Project, unveiled its latest bottles crafted entirely from 100% recycled plastic (rPET), featuring CleanFlake label technology.

