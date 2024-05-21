Fresh Vegetables Market to exceed $890 Bn by 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The Fresh Vegetables Market valuation is anticipated to surpass USD 890 billion by the end of 2032, as reported in a research study by Global Market Insights Inc.

The increasing consumer awareness of the health benefits associated with consuming fresh vegetables market is driving the growth. The changing dietary preferences and the rising focus on sustainability have stirred the importance of plant-based diets. As per the data from Plant Based Food Association, in 2022, the dollar sales of plant-based foods reached USD 8 billion. The rising inclination towards plant-based diets is fueling the demand for fresh vegetables. The growing urbanization and rising disposable incomes are also increasing the product consumption.

Significant advancements in transportation and logistics are enabling wider distribution of fresh produce, reducing spoilage, and increasing availability. The rising trend of adopting organic and locally sourced vegetables is driving the uptake of fresh veggies. The jump in government initiatives for promoting healthy eating and agriculture is also positively influencing the market growth.

The fresh vegetables market from the food processing end-use segment is estimated to grow at significant rate between 2024 and 2032, owing to the increasing demand for processed vegetable products, such as canned, frozen, and pre-cut vegetables. Significant advancements in food processing technologies are enabling the preservation of nutritional value and flavor of fresh vegetables for meeting the consumer preferences for convenient and healthy food options. The expanding food processing sector and the rising consumer demand for ready-to-eat meals will further boost the industry growth.

The cruciferous vegetable type segment in the fresh vegetable market is projected to account for substantial share by 2032. This is due to the increasing consumer awareness of the health benefits, including cancer-fighting properties associated with cruciferous vegetables. The rising popularity of plant-based diets and the emerging trend of healthier eating habits are fueling the product penetration. The versatility of cruciferous vegetables in various cuisines and dishes is also enhancing their market appeal and higher consumption.

Europe fresh vegetables market is projected to expand at notable rate from 2024 to 2032. This can be credited to the increasing consumer awareness of the health benefits associated with fresh vegetables in the region. The growing trend of plant-based diets and the rising focus on sustainable eating habits is accelerating the product consumption. The advancements in transportation and logistics are ensuring wider availability of fresh produce. The rising popularity of organic and locally sourced vegetables is also fuelling the regional industry expansion.

Some of the leading firms operating in the fresh vegetables market include Dole Food Company, Inc., Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc., The Kraft Heinz Company, Conagra Brands, Inc., Taylor Farms, Calavo Growers, Inc., Nestlé S.A., Ardo Group, Bonduelle Group, Green Giant (a subsidiary of B&G Foods), Mann Packing Company, Church Brothers Farm, SunFed, Lipman Family Farms, and Grimmway Farms.

These market players are incorporating several inorganic strategies, such as mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, and introducing innovative solutions to increase their market footprint. For instance, in March 2024, ProducePay, an Ag-tech startup, unveiled a new visibility solution to provide complete transparency for fresh produce shipments from field to destination for aligning with its mission to enhance global agricultural sustainability.

