Trawick International and SureGo Administrative Services Further Expand Servicing Capabilities with Additional Key Hires in Europe

LONDON, May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trawick International UK Ltd., a London-based subsidiary of Trawick Holdings, LLC, and its sister company SureGo Administrative Services, today announced significant enhancements to its global servicing capabilities via the strategic hiring of key personnel across Europe and the UK.



The newly appointed, highly experienced team members include Kim Davies as Head of Client Management at Trawick International, Andre Zivkovic as Head of Underwriting for Life, Disability, and IPMI products, and Anders Blak as Head of Business Development, Europe. On the SureGo Administrative Services side, Gianni De Minn joins as Vice President of Networks and Jorge de Oliveira as Network Manager. These professionals, all formerly with Global Benefits Group (GBG), come on board following the transition of the Life, Disability, and Health books of business from GBG to Trawick International.

Kim Davies, based in France, brings over 30 years of industry experience. She previously served as Head of Client Retention at GBG, Head of Corporate Accounts - Europe at Bupa Global, and ran her own brokerage.

Andre Zivkovic, based in Serbia, has 20 years of experience in global sales and underwriting. As European Underwriting and Risk Manager at GBG, he contributed significantly to the development of the company’s Life, Disability, and IPMI products across the U.S. and Europe.

Anders Blak, based in Denmark, will leverage his 20+ years of global sales experience, including 10 years managing the diverse group insurance needs for corporations and the NGO/IGO sector, to enhance broker relationships throughout Europe.

Gianni De Minn, based in Belgium, joins with 15 years of experience in building proprietary networks for international medical insurers, and Jorge de Oliveira, also based in Belgium, brings over a decade of similar experience.

Daryl Trawick, President and CEO of Trawick International and Trawick Holdings, expressed his enthusiasm about the expansion: "The incorporation of these top-tier, seasoned professionals significantly enhances our global capabilities. Having this team of highly qualified European talent enables us to further refine our services, ensuring continued exceptional delivery to our customers and partners. Under the skilled leadership of Claire Hargreaves, Managing Director of UK & Europe, we are excited about the promising growth prospects for this region."

About Trawick International

For more than 25 years, Trawick International has been a leading provider of international insurance, administration, and other assistance services. The company offers a full suite of innovative products and services designed to support today's globally mobile population. Trawick International is a U.S. Coverholder for Lloyd’s. Learn more at trawickholding.com.

About SureGo Administrative Services

SureGo Administrative Services is a wholly owned subsidiary of Trawick Holdings founded in 2015. The company’s main office is in the U.S. with representative offices in Serbia and Mexico. As a third-party administrator specializing in claims support for international and special risk insurance programs, SureGo is redefining the insurance claims experience to make the customer journey a trip worth taking. Learn more at mysurego.com.