EVP and Chief Medical Officer Laurence de Moerlooze Will Be Leaving Bavarian Nordic

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, May 21, 2024 – Bavarian Nordic A/S (OMX: BAVA) today announced that Laurence de Moerlooze will leave her position as Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer in the Company to pursue new opportunities. She will continue to support Bavarian Nordic until the end of May 2024. The Company will initiate a search process to identify the next Chief Medical Officer.

Paul Chaplin, President & CEO of Bavarian Nordic, said: “On behalf of everyone at Bavarian Nordic, I want to express my gratitude to Laurence for her significant contributions to the company during our commercial transformation over the past years. Laurence joined in 2020, tasked with building a development function to support our growing commercial footprint. Through the establishment of global medical, pharmacovigilance and regulatory teams as well as a clinical organization purposed to drive continued product lifecycle management and pipeline development, these objectives have now been achieved, and Laurence will leave the Company to look for new challenges. We wish her all the very best in her future endeavors.”

About Bavarian Nordic

Bavarian Nordic is a fully integrated vaccine company with a mission to protect and save lives through innovative vaccines. We are a global leader in smallpox and mpox vaccines, supplied to governments to enhance public health preparedness and have a strong portfolio of vaccines for travelers and endemic diseases. For more information visit www.bavarian-nordic.com .

Forward-looking statements

This announcement includes forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of our control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning our plans, objectives, goals, future events, performance and/or other information that is not historical information. All such forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by these cautionary statements and any other cautionary statements which may accompany the forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances after the date made, except as required by law.

