Enphase Energy Launches IQ8 Microinverters in Finland

Finland’s solar market has been steadily growing year over year. The country's installed solar capacity reached approximately 1 GW by the end of 2023 and numbers are expected to nearly triple by 2030, according to research by Solar Power Europe.

IQ8 Microinverters are designed to maximize energy production and can manage a continuous DC current of 14 amperes, supporting higher-powered solar modules through increased energy harvesting. The three new microinverters – IQ8MC™, IQ8AC™, and IQ8HC™ – feature a peak output power of 330 W, 366 W, and 384 W, respectively, and are designed to seamlessly pair with a full range of solar modules up to 560 W DC. All IQ8 series microinverters activated in Finland come with a 25-year limited warranty.

“We partner with Enphase throughout Europe because of their amazing reputation for building quality products that can last the test of time,” said David Sätterman, COO of 1KOMMA5 Nordics, a distributor of Enphase products in Sweden, Denmark, and Finland. “We’re excited to work with Enphase’s latest products in the Finnish solar market, supporting growing demand for high-performance, reliable, and safe home energy solutions across the country.”

The Enphase® Energy System™ integrates with the IQ® Gateway, which can be connected to the internet to enable over-the-air updates and connect to the Enphase® App monitoring platform. The IQ Gateway and IQ® Microinverters make per-panel energy monitoring and insights for operations and maintenance simple for homeowners and small businesses.

“We’re excited to continue our expansion into Europe with our new IQ8 Microinverter-based solar energy systems,” said Sabbas Daniel, senior vice president of sales at Enphase Energy. “Our industry-leading products combined with our dedication to excellent customer service will help installers in the region expand their businesses without sacrificing quality.”

Distributors and installers can order IQ8 Microinverters in Finland starting today. For more information on Enphase, please visit the Finland website.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company based in Fremont, CA, is the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems that enable people to harness the sun to make, use, save, and sell their own power—and control it all with a smart mobile app. The company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter-based technology and builds all-in-one solar, battery, and software solutions. Enphase has shipped more than 75 million microinverters, and approximately 4.1 million Enphase-based systems have been deployed in more than 150 countries. For more information, visit https://enphase.com/.

