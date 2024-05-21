CareCloud Promotes Crystal Williams to Chief Operating Officer

Focus on Enhancing Profitability and Further Streamlining Operations

SOMERSET, N.J., May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareCloud, Inc. (Nasdaq: CCLD, CCLDP, CCLDO), a leader in healthcare technology solutions for medical practices and health systems nationwide, today announced the promotion of Crystal Williams as its new chief operating officer with the goal of further streamlining operations and supporting the Company’s achievement of its profitability and free cash flow objectives.

Williams brings more than two decades of experience and leadership in revenue cycle management (RCM), with a focus on streamlining operations and driving margin improvements. She is well versed in navigating the complexities of RCM, payor and client data-analytics, industry regulations, and leading-edge technologies to optimize revenue streams and client outcomes for a diverse range of healthcare providers and most recently served as VP Client Operations for the Company.

"We are incredibly excited to have Crystal assume this important leadership role," said A. Hadi Chaudhry, chief executive officer of CareCloud. "Her extensive experience with data-driven RCM frameworks and transformative tech-enabled innovations will be instrumental in further leveraging our global client operations team and optimizing the Company’s resources in delivering a superior client experience and patient outcomes.”

Prior to joining CareCloud in 2020, Williams held leadership roles at GE Healthcare where she obtained Lean certification and spearheaded various initiatives across the organization to optimize efficiencies, improve company margins, and enhance client revenue.

About CareCloud

CareCloud (Nasdaq: CCLD, CCLDP, CCLDO) brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and improve patient experience. More than 40,000 providers count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

Company Contact:

Norman Roth

Interim Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Controller

CareCloud, Inc.

ir@carecloud.com

Investor Contact:

Bill Korn

CareCloud, Inc.

ir@carecloud.com