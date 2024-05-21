Smoking Giraffe on Solana Pledges Contributions to Giraffe Conservation Efforts, Launches G-Labs Branch for dApp Development

JERSEY CITY, N.J., May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SMOKING GIRAFFE (GRAF) is an original intellectual property developed by Mt. Zion Market Ventures on the Solana blockchain. The brand has pledged its commitment to aiding giraffe conservation efforts in Africa and launches its new dApp development branch; G-Labs. The G-Store is now live on the Smoking Giraffe website and features a wide variety of physical merchandise available for purchase. Smoking Giraffe’s Save the Giraffes Project has pledged 50% of all merchandise sale profits towards charitable contributions to giraffe conservation efforts.

Thus far, Smoking Giraffe has adopted 14 giraffes via the world’s largest giraffe conservation foundation and has made an initial donation to the second largest giraffe conservation foundation, specifically towards their Giraffe Orphanage Project. This donation will help fund providing food and other necessities to orphaned young giraffes. The Roku Conservancy Project aims to raise orphaned giraffes to adulthood in which they are safe to be released into the wild. Only approximately 117,000 giraffes still exist in the wild today, with a population decrease of 40% in the past 3 decades. Additionally, 50% or more of giraffe infants will not survive to adulthood. Smoking Giraffe will continue to pledge donations towards giraffe conservation efforts in hopes of saving this endangered species.

Alongside the GRAF token on the Solana blockchain, Smoking Giraffe also has begun launching sets of Ordinals on the Bitcoin blockchain. Each ordinal is a one-of-a-kind, hand-drawn art piece inscribed to a Satoshi. Only 117 of these Ordinals will be released in total, representing the 117,000 giraffes that remain in the wild. These Ordinals are currently available for purchase on Magic Eden marketplace.

In a bold step forward, Smoking Giraffe has now launched G-Labs, a new branch dedicated to the development of dApps and video games in the Solana ecosystem. GRAF RPG, our second video game, is expected to launch by the end of Summer 2024. More information on dApps for Solana and the Solana Saga mobile phone will be unveiled in the near future.

G-Labs gives Smoking Giraffe the unique opportunity to develop applications and games on the most exciting blockchain in the Web3 space. Thanks to Solana chain’s developer friendly model, our development team has identified several ways to innovate and deliver exciting first-to-market products.

Smoking Giraffe (GRAF) token is on the Jupiter Strict List and is currently available on platforms such as Coinbase Wallet, Solflare, Phantom, and Jupiter.

Token Information:

Name: Smoking Giraffe

Blockchain: Solana

Ticker Symbol: GRAF

Contract Address: 9EL3CHVQS3nwUFhyVT7AGbttRsbJ5UE8Qjnw5ZAtkUhr



Website: https://www.smokinggiraffes.com/

G-Store: https://www.smokinggiraffes.com/shop

Twitter: https://x.com/SmokingGiraffes

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/smokinggiraffes/

Disclaimer: This is a press release and does not contain any financial advice. Readers should do their own research before taking any actions related to the company mentioned. You are solely responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned in the press release. Cryptocurrency is volatile.