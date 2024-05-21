Provectus Biopharmaceuticals Announces Poster Presentation of Rose Bengal Sodium for Treatment of Full-Thickness Cutaneous Wounds at SID 2024 Annual Meeting

Accelerates wound closure and improves wound healing



KNOXVILLE, TN, May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Provectus” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: PVCT) today announced that non-clinical data on Provectus’s proprietary, pharmaceutical-grade, rose bengal sodium (“RBS”) active pharmaceutical ingredient for the topical treatment of full-thickness cutaneous wounds were presented at the annual meeting of the Society for Investigative Dermatology (“SID”), held May 15-18, 2024 in Dallas, Texas.

This work is part of research being conducted by Amina El Ayadi, PhD, Assistant Professor, Surgical Sciences Division of the Burn, Trauma, and Critical Care Research Laboratory in the Department of Surgery at the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston (“UTMB”).

The UTMB team and Dr. El Ayadi concluded that:

The application of multidose 0.01% RBS every other day under ambient light (“RBS treatment”) to full-thickness wounds showed: No toxicity or mortality, No loss in body weight, No organ abnormalities, and No observed adverse effect level at the highest tested dose,

Transepidermal water loss was significantly reduced by 14 days, suggesting improvement in skin barrier function,

Erythema was increased at seven days, suggesting increased blood flow and granulation tissue formation required for wound healing,

Vascularity was increased between three and seven days, supporting pro-angiogenic activity needed for wound closure,

RBS treatment: Accelerated wound closure (significant difference at three days), Increased collagen density at seven and 14 days, supporting increased wound remodeling and tissue regeneration, and Reduced angiogenesis after wound closure (day 14), which is beneficial in preventing fibrosis.



Starting from the Texas City Disaster of 1947, the deadliest industrial accident in U.S. history and one of history’s largest non-nuclear explosions, UTMB clinicians and researchers in the Department of Surgery have developed treatments that improve the survival chances of patients with massive burns, reduce scar formation, and accelerate patient recovery. Many novel treatments discovered by UTMB researchers have been adopted by specialist burn centers around the world. The Department of Surgery’s Burn, Trauma, and Critical Care Research Laboratory is equipped with an array of cutting-edge equipment and technologies that support its research activities, including a dedicated cell culture suite, confocal microscope, flow cytometer, Comprehensive Lab Animal Monitoring System, and bioprinter for 3D cell culture.

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing immunotherapy medicines for different diseases that are based on a class of synthetic small molecule immuno-catalysts called halogenated xanthenes. Provectus’s lead HX molecule is named rose bengal sodium.

Provectus’s medical science platform includes clinical development programs in oncology, dermatology, and ophthalmology; proof-of-concept in vivo development programs in oncology, hematology, full-thickness cutaneous wound healing, and canine cancers; and in vitro discovery programs in infectious diseases, tissue regeneration and repair, and proprietary targets.

Information about the Company’s clinical trials can be found at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) registry, ClinicalTrials.gov . For additional information about Provectus, please visit the Company’s website at www.provectusbio.com .

