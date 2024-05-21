NewAmsterdam Pharma to Present New Clinical and Preclinical Data Highlighting Obicetrapib’s Impact on Key Risk Factors for Cardiovascular Disease at Upcoming Medical Meetings

-- Presentations include new data from OCEAN, ROSE, and ROSE2 Phase 2 clinical trials, demonstrating obicetrapib’s impact on key lipid and lipoprotein biomarkers --



-- On track to report topline data from Phase 3 BROOKLYN trial in HeFH in 3Q 2024 and Phase 3 BROADWAY trial in ASCVD in 4Q 2024 --

NAARDEN, the Netherlands and MIAMI, May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. (Nasdaq: NAMS or “NewAmsterdam” or the “Company”), a late-stage, clinical biopharmaceutical company developing oral, non-statin medicines for patients at risk of cardiovascular disease (“CVD”) with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (“LDL-C”), for whom existing therapies are not sufficiently effective or well-tolerated, today announced that it will present new clinical and preclinical data highlighting the potential for obicetrapib as a novel, oral, low-dose therapy for hypercholesterolemia, at the European Atherosclerosis Society (EAS) 92nd Congress and the National Lipid Association (NLA) 2024 Scientific Sessions, taking place on May 26 – 29 in Lyon, France and May 30 – June 2 in Las Vegas, Nevada, respectively.

Presentation details are as follows:

EAS 92 nd Congress, Lyon, France, May 26-29, 2024

Title: Obicetrapib Treatment Increases Pre-Beta1 HDL and Lipophilic Antioxidants in the OCEAN and ROSE2 Studies

Session Name: 0390 - SaaG Session: New tricks of HDL

Oral Presentation Session Date and Time: Monday, May 27, 2024, 2:42 PM- 2:49 PM CET (8:42 AM-8:49 AM ET)

Location: Station 7

Title: Obicetrapib Demonstrates Significant Reductions of Lp(a) on Top of High-Intensity Statins

Session Name: 0601 - SaaG Session: Late-breaking lipids

Oral Presentation Session Date and Time: Tuesday, May 28, 2024, 2:12 PM- 2:19 PM CET (8:12 AM-8:19 AM ET)

Location: Station 8

Title: Obicetrapib Alone and in Combination with Ezetimibe Reduces Non-HDL-Cholesterol by Enhanced LDL-Receptor-Mediated VLDL Clearance and Increased Net Fecal Sterol Excretion in APOE*3-Leiden.CETP Mice

Session Name: 0660- SaaG Session: Breaking updates in lipid-lowering treatments

Oral Presentation Session Date and Time: Tuesday, May 28, 2024, 3:17-3:24 CET (9:17 AM-9:24 AM ET)

Location: Station 3

Title: Obicetrapib Alone and in Combination with Ezetimibe Reduces Atherosclerotic Lesion Size and Severity in APOE*3-Leiden.CETP Mice

Session Name: 0660- SaaG Session: Breaking updates in lipid-lowering treatments

Oral Presentation Session Date and Time: Tuesday, May 28, 2024, 3:24-3:31 CET (9:24 AM-9:31 AM ET)

Location: Station 3

Title: Obicetrapib does not Accumulate in Adipose Tissue: Results from Studies in Man and Non-Human Primates

Flatboard Presentation Date: Monday, May 27 and Tuesday, May 28, 2024

NLA 2024 Scientific Sessions, Las Vegas, Nevada, May 30-June 2, 2024

Title: Obicetrapib Demonstrates Significant Reductions Of Lp(a) On Top Of High-intensity Statins

Abstract/Poster #: 128

Date and Time: Friday, May 31, 2024, 2:30 PM- 2:55 PM PT (5:30 PM-5:55 PM ET)

Location: Poster Hall Monitor # 30

Title: Synergistic Effect of Obicetrapib and Ezetimibe on Circulating LDL Particles

Abstract/Poster #: 138

Date and Time: Friday, May 31, 2024, 2:30 PM- 2:55 PM PT (5:30 PM-5:55 PM ET)

Location: Poster Hall Monitor # 22

Title: Obicetrapib Does Not Accumulate in Adipose Tissue: Results from Studies in Man and Non-human Primates Abstract/Poster #: 127

Date and Time: Friday, May 31, 2024, 2:30 PM- 2:55 PM PT (5:30 PM-5:55 PM ET)

Location: Poster Hall Monitor # 18

Title: Obicetrapib Treatment Increases Pre-Beta1 HDL and Lipophilic Antioxidants in the OCEAN and ROSE2 Studies

Abstract/Poster #: 140

Date and Time: Friday, May 31, 2024, 2:30 PM- 2:55 PM PT (5:30 PM-5:55 PM ET)

Location: Poster Hall Monitor # 15

Title: Assessment of Unmet Clinical Needs and Healthcare Resource Use Among Statin-Treated Patients with or at Risk of Developing ASCVD

Abstract/Poster #: 139

Date and Time: Friday, May 31, 2024, 2:30 PM- 2:55 PM PT (5:30 PM-5:55 PM ET)

Location: Poster Hall Monitor # 12

Presentation Title: Obicetrapib Alone and with Ezetimibe Reduces Non-HDL-C by Enhanced LDL-Receptor-Mediated VLDL Clearance and Increased Net Fecal Sterol Excretion

Abstract/Poster #: 141

Oral Presentation Session: Session V

Date and Time: Saturday, June 1, 2024, 11:05 AM- 11:55 AM PT (2:05-2:55 PM ET)

About Obicetrapib

Obicetrapib is a novel, oral, low-dose CETP inhibitor that NewAmsterdam is developing to overcome the limitations of current LDL-lowering treatments. In each of the Company’s Phase 2 trials, ROSE2, TULIP, ROSE, and OCEAN, evaluating obicetrapib as monotherapy or combination therapy, the Company observed statistically significant LDL-lowering combined with a side effect profile similar to that of placebo. The Company is conducting two Phase 3 pivotal trials, BROADWAY and BROOKLYN, to evaluate obicetrapib as a monotherapy used as an adjunct to maximally tolerated lipid-lowering therapies to provide additional LDL-lowering for CVD patients and TANDEM, to evaluate obicetrapib and ezetimibe as a fixed-dose combination. The Company began enrolling patients in BROADWAY in January 2022, in BROOKLYN in July 2022, and in TANDEM in March 2024; completing enrollment of BROOKLYN in April 2023 and BROADWAY in July 2023. The Company also commenced the Phase 3 PREVAIL cardiovascular outcomes trial in March 2022, which is designed to assess the potential of obicetrapib to reduce occurrences of major adverse cardiovascular events, including cardiovascular death, non-fatal myocardial infarction, non-fatal stroke and non-elective coronary revascularization. NewAmsterdam completed enrollment of PREVAIL in April 2024 and randomized over 9,500 patients.

About NewAmsterdam

NewAmsterdam Pharma (Nasdaq: NAMS) is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company whose mission is to improve patient care in populations with metabolic diseases where currently approved therapies have not been adequate or well tolerated. We seek to fill a significant unmet need for a safe, well-tolerated and convenient LDL-lowering therapy. In multiple phase 3 studies, NewAmsterdam is investigating obicetrapib, an oral, low-dose and once-daily CETP inhibitor, alone or as a fixed-dose combination with ezetimibe, as LDL-C lowering therapies to be used as an adjunct to statin therapy for patients at risk of CVD with elevated LDL-C, for whom existing therapies are not sufficiently effective or well tolerated.

Forward-Looking Statements

