AGBA/Triller $4bn Merger: Excellent Progress Ahead of Plan

LOS ANGELES, May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NASDAQ-listed, AGBA Group Holding Limited (“AGBA” or the “Company” or the “Group”), AGBA reports that on May 16, 2024, Triller Corp delivered to its stockholders a notice pursuant to Section 228(e) of the Delaware General Corporation Law, laying out specific details of the proposed merger between Triller and AGBA.

The AGBA/Triller merger was approved on April 16, 2024, by written consent of stockholders holding over 63% of Triller’s voting common stock. Triller also reported that on May 6, 2024, it withdrew the S-1 registration statement it had on file with the SEC for its prior proposed direct listing. Triller now fully focuses on pooling its resources and attention towards completing the proposed merger with AGBA within a short timetable.

AGBA is making excellent progress in preparing its proxy statement regarding the proposed merger. AGBA expects to file its preliminary proxy statement with the SEC in early June 2024.

At the same time, AGBA is also working closely with Triller’s team in reviewing and updating the overall business plans, budgets and projections post-merger taking advantages of the unprecedented opportunities emerging from the markets the combined group will be operating in.

For more details, please visit www.agba.com/ir.

# # #





About AGBA Group:



Established in 1993, AGBA Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ: “AGBA”) is a leading one-stop financial supermarket based in Hong Kong offering the broadest set of financial services and healthcare products in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA) through a tech-led ecosystem, enabling clients to unlock the choices that best suit their needs. Trusted by over 400,000 individual and corporate customers, the Group is organized into four market-leading businesses: Platform Business, Distribution Business, Healthcare Business, and Fintech Business.

For more information about AGBA, please visit www.agba.com

Investor Relations and Media Contact: