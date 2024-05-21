Hill International Names Andrew Barwick as Senior Vice President, Saudi Arabia

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J. and RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hill International, Inc., delivering the infrastructure of change, announced today that Andrew Barwick has joined the company as Senior Vice President in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. In this role, Barwick will leverage his expertise to strengthen strategic initiatives, drive growth, and improve operational effectiveness for the firm throughout the Kingdom.



Barwick has more than 20 years of experience leading business operations and development within the architecture, engineering, and construction industry. Previously, in roles spanning business and operational leadership for international consultancy firms, Barwick demonstrated a remarkable capacity for driving organizational expansions and managing large-scale projects. His expertise led to substantial workforce growth and notable enhancements in operational capabilities across various professional services. In addition, his expertise extends to senior client management and strategic advisory, having collaborated with international consultants across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) markets for the past 17 years.

“Under the Vision 2030 Program, Saudi Arabia is a key market for Hill's Middle East operations. Andrew will play a crucial role in expanding our business,” says Waleed Abdel-Fattah, Hill Regional President for the Middle East, North Africa, and Asia. “We’ve secured significant contracts in infrastructure and real estate, and our goal is to continue to win new projects while maintaining exceptional service for both existing and new clients. Andrew’s work will be key to our success.”

Hill Chief Executive Officer Raouf Ghali adds: “Over the past year, our Middle East teams have secured significant contracts in the Kingdom. Leaders such as Andrew are what we need now to maintain this growth and deliver best-in-class services to our clients.”

Barwick holds a Master’s Degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Manchester, United Kingdom.

