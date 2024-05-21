Kronos Bio Appoints Deborah Knobelman, Ph.D. as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer 

SAN MATEO, Calif. and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kronos Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: KRON), a company dedicated to developing small molecule therapeutics that address cancers and other diseases driven by deregulated transcription, today announced that it has appointed Deborah Knobelman, Ph.D., as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer effective June 3, 2024. Dr. Knobelman will oversee the finance, accounting, business development, investor relations and corporate strategy functions.



“I’m excited to have Deb join our team. She is a proven life sciences leader, and her strategic vision will play a critical role in shaping the future of Kronos Bio. As we continue to innovate, Deb’s addition to our leadership team will be vital in moving our company forward and achieving our goals,” said Norbert Bischofberger, Ph.D., president and chief executive officer of Kronos Bio, Inc.

“I am thrilled to be joining Kronos Bio at a pivotal time in the company’s trajectory. With a discovery platform that has already produced two internally discovered molecules now in development, the company’s innovative approach to targeting druggable cofactors to treat diseases of deregulated transcription is compelling. I’m looking forward to working with a team of this caliber to bring new therapeutics to people living with serious diseases,” said Dr. Knobelman.



Dr. Knobelman was previously chief financial officer and head of corporate development for Senti Bio, a biotechnology company that utilized a synthetic biology platform to enable programming of next-generation cell therapies. At Senti, Dr. Knobelman took the company public in 2022 and was responsible for investor relations, accounting, strategic finance, financial planning and analysis, facilities, legal, portfolio management, and corporate and business development. Prior to Senti, Dr. Knobelman served in interim C-suite roles for several life sciences companies, including Jogo Health, Thinklabs, and Aktiv Pharma Group, and served as chief financial officer at GeneriCo, LLC and chief business officer at Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Earlier in her career, Dr. Knobelman was director of commercial strategy and analytics at Pfizer Inc. and started her career as an equity research analyst covering specialty pharmaceuticals and biotech as a senior research analyst for Piper Sandler Cos. (earlier Piper Jaffray) and as a research associate at JP Morgan & Co., Inc. Dr. Knobelman earned her AB in Chemistry from Duke University and her Ph.D. in Pharmacology from the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine.

About Kronos Bio, Inc.



Kronos Bio, Inc. is a clinical-stage company dedicated to developing small molecule therapeutics that address deregulated transcription, a hallmark of cancer and other diseases. Our proprietary discovery engine decodes complex transcription factor (TF) regulatory networks to identify druggable cofactors. We screen for and optimize small molecules that target these cofactors in a tumor-specific context. These efforts have yielded a preclinical pipeline along with two internally developed drug candidates. KB-0742 targets CDK9 to address MYC deregulation in solid tumors and KB-9558 targets p300 to address IRF4 dependence in multiple myeloma.



Kronos Bio is based in San Mateo, Calif., and has a research facility in Cambridge, Mass.

Company Contact:

Margaux Bennett

Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations, Kronos Bio

650-781-5026

mbennett@kronosbio.com

