Pattern to Present at 2024 BIO International Convention

REDMOND, Wash., May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pattern Computer®, Inc. (“Pattern” or “the Company”) today announced that Mark R. Anderson, Chairman and CEO, will present at the upcoming 2024 BIO International Convention, June 3 - 6, 2024, in San Diego, California. Pattern will be highlighting new drug patent filings and test results addressing the world’s top five cancers, and exciting new test results for its real-time screening device, ProSpectral™.



Mr. Anderson will present to senior biotech executives, business development leaders and investors Wednesday, June 5 at 3:45 PM in Comany Presentation Theater 3.

The BIO International Convention, hosted by Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO), is the largest global event for the biotech industry, gathering more than 15,000 leaders in the research and development of innovative healthcare, agricultural, industrial, and environmental biotechnology products. The four-day event includes networking, programming and partnering opportunities.

For additional information on Pattern or to meet with the Company during the conference, please contact Pattern’s Executive Vice President of Special Projects, Denyse Hudson, at denyse@patterncomputer.com.

“Pattern is a pioneer in finding novel patterns in complex data that cannot be discovered using other techniques or tools,” commented Mr. Anderson. “The speed of AI innovation is accelerating and is rapidly emerging as a strategic imperative. Pattern is optimally positioned to leverage the expertise of our Pattern Discovery Engine™ (PDE) into the next worlds of trustworthy, transparent computing. Since its founding, Pattern has been on a strategic path with a roadmap largely focused on building our PDE and using it to generate high-value assets, which we are now at an inflection point to commercialize. These assets include and are not limited to: combination cancer drug discoveries and diagnostic advances against the world’s top five cancers, in which we are looking to partner with firms to bring these drugs into clinical trials; the Pattern Discovery Engine™; ProSpectral™, a game-changing medical diagnostic tool and research instrument; and TrueXAI™.” Mr. Anderson concluded, “These products have already led to major new pattern discoveries in the most competitive and important fields of endeavor. With continued innovation and collaboration, we can create a better future for everyone.”

About Pattern

Pattern Computer, Inc. uses its Pattern Discovery Engine™ to solve the most important and intractable problems in business and medicine. These proprietary mathematical techniques in advanced AI can find complex patterns in very-high-order data that have eluded detection by much larger systems. As the Company applies its computational platform to the challenging fields of drug discovery and diagnostics, it is also making major Pattern Discoveries for partners in other sectors, including extended biotech, materials science, aerospace manufacturing quality control, veterinary medicine, air traffic operations, and energy services. See www.patterncomputer.com.

About BIO

BIO is the world’s largest trade association representing biotechnology companies, academic institutions, state biotechnology centers, and related organizations across the United States and in more than 30 other nations. BIO members are involved in the research and development of innovative healthcare, agricultural, industrial, and environmental biotechnology products. BIO also produces the BIO International Convention, the world’s largest gathering of the biotechnology industry, along with industry-leading investor and partnering meetings held around the world. Good Day BIO is the only daily newsletter at the intersection of biotech, politics, and policy. Subscribe here.

CONTACT: Laura Guerrant-Oiye (808) 960-2642 – laura@patterncomputer.com

The foregoing contains statements about Pattern Computer’s future that are not statements of historical fact. These statements are “forward looking statements” for purposes of applicable securities laws and are based on current information and/or management’s good faith belief as to future events. The words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “should,” “could,” “will,” and similar expressions signify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risk and uncertainties, which change over time, and actual performance could differ materially from that anticipated by any forward-looking statements. Pattern Computer undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement.

Copyright © 2024 Pattern Computer Inc. All Rights Reserved. Pattern Computer, Inc., Pattern Discovery Engine, PatternBio, TrueXAI, and ProSpectral are trademarks of Pattern Computer Inc. or its subsidiaries. Other trademarks may be trademarks of their respective owners.