C-Bond Systems’ Ballistic-Resistant System Achieves National Institute of Justice Level III Certification from an Independent, Third-Party Lab to Stop Bullets

SAN ANTONIO, May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C-Bond Systems (the “Company” or “C-Bond”) (OTC: CBNT), a developer and marketer of glass strengthening solutions for enhanced safety, today announced that its C-Bond BRS (ballistic-resistant system) has achieved National Institute of Justice (NIJ) Level III certification, confirming that the Company’s patented nanotechnology used in conjunction with security window film on laminated glass stopped five bullets from an AR-15 rifle.



During the testing, C-Bond BRS passed NIJ-STD-0108.01 Level III on laminated glass with 5.56 mm ammunition. The testing was performed by Element U.S. Space & Defense, an independent, third-party laboratory. C-Bond BRS previously achieved certification for NIJ Level I, Level IIA, Level II, and Underwriters Laboratories (UL) 752 ballistic-resistant protection standards. C-Bond BRS is marketed by the Company’s Patriot Glass Solutions subsidiary.

“We are proud to achieve this new, higher certification that demonstrates the effectiveness of C-Bond BRS on laminated glass for the first time, said Michael Wanke, President of Patriot Glass Solutions. “We continue to be one of the few companies in this space that provides products that meet NIJ certification requirements for ballistic protection by independent testing facilities. With our various NIJ certifications, we offer multiple bullet-resistant solutions using our patented nanotechnology on a variety of glass types to better fit our customers’ needs.”

The NIJ is the research, development, and evaluation agency of the U.S. Department of Justice. NIJ certifies ballistic-resistant body armor worn by law enforcement that meets the NIJ Compliance Testing Program's (NIJ CTP) requirements. Glass is evaluated as transparent armor when undergoing NIJ testing protocols.

Patriot Glass Solutions also offers a forced-entry resistant security film system that includes its proprietary glass strengthener called C-Bond Secure. C-Bond Secure delays forced entry, which gives law enforcement or other security personnel significantly more time to lead those inside a facility to safety and apprehend the perpetrator.

C-Bond’s glass strengthening protection solutions have been installed in more than 180 schools, government buildings, media sites, and other high-security facilities around the country.

To see a demonstration of Patriot Glass Solutions’ security products, watch our video at: https://bit.ly/3l93oZV

About C-Bond

C-Bond Systems, Inc. (OTC: CBNT) is a Universal City, TX-based nanotechnology company and marketer of the patented C-Bond technology, which is independently proven to strengthen glass in architectural applications. The Company’s Patriot Glass Solutions subsidiary sells ballistic-resistant glass solutions and forced entry deterrent solutions to private enterprises, schools, and government agencies. For more information, please visit our websites: www.cbondsystems.com, www.patriotglasssolutions.com, Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cbondsys/ and Twitter: https://twitter.com/CBondSys and https://twitter.com/Patriot_Glass.

