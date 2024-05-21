StraighterLine, CCEI and American College of Education Team Up to Offer Early Childhood Educators Path to Bachelor's Degree

WASHINGTON, D.C., May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American College of Education® (ACE) has partnered with StraighterLine and its subsidiary, ChildCare Education Institute (CCEI), to provide early childhood educators an affordable way to earn a bachelor's degree in education online. This new opportunity allows those working in childcare centers, Head Start programs, and preschools to further their education and advance their careers while continuing to work.

“Many educators develop their passion for teaching while working in an early childcare setting,” said Amy Smith, Ph.D., chief learning officer at StraighterLine. “This partnership provides early childhood educators with a tremendous opportunity to advance their careers by earning a bachelor's degree and opening doors to opportunities from the classroom to administration.”

Early childhood educators can enroll in a variety of professional development opportunities offered with CCEI including the Child Development Associate® (CDA) training certification programs, Florida Child Care Professional Credential (FCCPC) programs, Director's Certificate programs as well as Renewals and receive undergraduate credit toward a bachelor's completion program degree at ACE. Then, students can continue their education by taking online general education courses through StraighterLine. In total, students can save as much as $30,000 on their Bachelor of Arts in Education Studies when they transfer their CDA and StraighterLine courses into the degree completion program at ACE.

“Our mission is to equip educators to grow in their careers and ultimately serve their students the best they can. We are very excited to work with StraighterLine and CCEI to be able to provide pathways to do just that,” said Geordie Hyland, ACE President and CEO.

There are over 115,000 schools across the United States, each with a growing need for teachers from preschool through K-12. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, each year, on average there are 109,000 open teaching positions for Kindergarten and Elementary classrooms.

Since 2017, StraighterLine and ACE have partnered to provide students with an affordable path to earn their bachelor's completion program online. ACE’s bachelor’s completion program degrees are designed to maximize the credit students transfer to ACE and help them complete their degree in as little as 15 months. Founded by educators for educators, students can be confident in continuing their education at an institution they can trust.

To learn more about this partnership visit: https://www.cceionline.com/ace-partnership



*Derived from the average tuition expenses for a 4-year online bachelor's degree, utilizing U.S. News data.

About StraighterLine:

StraighterLine is the leading provider of high-quality, affordable, online courses that help learners earn college credit and meet their professional goals. In 2022, StraighterLine acquired ChildCare Education Institute (CCEI), one of the largest online training providers for early childhood education professionals. Each year, a combined 150,000 learners from StraighterLine and CCEI take one of 250+ online courses or certification programs to upskill into new careers or earn credit from over 3,000 colleges and universities worldwide. StraighterLine works with institutions and corporate partners to provide their students and employees with flexible education options that allow them to work and learn at their own pace. For more information on StraighterLine, visit www.straighterline.com. To learn more about CCEI, visit www.cceionline.com.

About ChildCare Education Institute, a StraighterLine Company

ChildCare Education Institute® (CCEI) provides high-quality, distance education certificates and child care training programs in an array of child care settings, including preschool centers, family child care, prekindergarten classrooms, nanny care, online daycare training and more. Over 200+ English and Spanish child care training courses are available online to meet licensing, recognition program, and Head Start Requirements. CCEI also has online certification programs that provide the coursework requirement for national credentials including the CDA, Director and Early Childhood Credentials. CCEI, a Council for Professional Recognition approved training partner, is accredited by the Distance Education Accrediting Commission (DEAC), is recognized by the Council for Higher Education Accreditation (CHEA) and as an IACET Accredited Provider, offers IACET CEUs for its learning events that comply with the ANSI/IACET Continuing Education and Training Standard. Visit www.cceionline.com for more information.

About American College of Education

American College of Education® (ACE) is an accredited, 100% online college specializing in high-quality, affordable programs in education, business, leadership, healthcare and nursing. The college offers more than 60 innovative and engaging doctoral, specialist, master’s and bachelor’s degree programs for adult students, along with graduate-level certificate programs. In addition to being a leader in online education, ACE is a Certified B Corporation and part of a global movement to use the power of business to solve social and environmental problems. To learn more about ACE, visit www.ace.edu.

