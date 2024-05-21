Centessa Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

BOSTON and LONDON, May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: CNTA), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that aims to discover and develop transformational medicines for patients, today announced that members of its management team will participate in the following investor conferences:



Event: Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

Date: June 6, 2024

Location: NY, NY

Fireside Chat: 1:00 PM ET

Event: Goldman Sachs 45th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Date: June 11, 2024

Location: Miami, FL

Fireside Chat: 11:20 AM ET

Access to the live webcasts of these events, as well as archived recordings, will be available under the “Events and Publications” tab on the investor relations section of the Centessa Pharmaceuticals website at https://investors.centessa.com/.

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that aims to discover and develop medicines that are transformational for patients. Our most advanced programs include a hemophilia program, an orexin agonist program for the treatment of narcolepsy and other sleep-wake disorders, and an immuno-oncology program focused on our LockBody® technology platform. We operate with the conviction that each of our programs has the potential to change the current treatment paradigm and establish a new standard of care. For more information, visit www.centessa.com, which does not form part of this release.