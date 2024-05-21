Blender Bites Attends 2024 National Restaurant Association Show, the Largest Annual Foodservice Event in the Western Hemisphere

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blender Bites Limited (the “Company”, “Blender Bites” or “Blender”), (CSE: BITE, FWB: JL4, WKN: A3DMEJ), a multi award-winning Canadian company involved in the development and marketing of a line of premium, organic and plant-based pre-portioned frozen functional foods, is thrilled to announce its participation in the 2024 National Restaurant Association Show, the largest annual event for foodservice professionals in the Western Hemisphere1. The event will take place at McCormick Place, Chicago, Illinois, US, from May 18-21, 2024.



Participating in the National Restaurant Association Show provides invaluable exposure to the foodservice industry, and the Company expects to connect with key players, including commercial chains, commercial independents, and non-commercial businesses. Blender Bites believes that its offerings will be of significant interest to food service business such as hotels, restaurants, cafes, airports, cruise ships, universities and golf clubs.

“Foodservice has been an area of opportunity for the Company for many years now, and we believe that with our increased US brand recognition, the time is right time to make our first entry into this channel,” stated Chelsie Hodge, CEO and Founder of Blender Bites. “We are incredibly excited to showcase our innovative, plant-based products at the 2024 National Restaurant Association Show. This event offers a unique platform for us to demonstrate the quality and convenience of our products to a wide range of foodservice professionals. Additionally, it provides an unparalleled opportunity to enter the U.S. foodservice market, a highly lucrative sector poised for substantial growth. We look forward to building meaningful connections and exploring new avenues for growth and success at the 2024 National Restaurant Association Show.”

About the National Restaurant Association Show

The National Restaurant Association Show unites the people, ideas, products, solutions, and information that encompass the entire foodservice industry, both domestically and internationally. Attracting attendees from all 50 states and 112 countries, it is a premier event for networking and discovering new ways to enhance foodservice operations. With more than 1,800 exhibitors presenting innovations across over 900 product categories—including food, beverages, equipment, technology, tableware, and sanitation—the National Restaurant Association Show is an essential destination for anyone in the foodservice industry.

About Blender Bites

Blender Bites is a multi- award-winning Canadian company involved in the development and marketing of a line of premium frozen beverage products with a focus on functionality. Blender Bites was founded in 2017 and quickly became a leader in the “easy smoothie” category in North America. With a focus on better-for-you ingredients and convenience, the Company is proud to be pre-portioned without the use of any inner plastic packaging. Blender Bites products are certified organic, non-GMO, gluten free, dairy free and soy free and contain functional ingredients such as whole food vitamins, collagen, and probiotics. Blender Bites 1-Step Smoothies and 1-Step Frappes are distributed across Canada and the US, and are currently sold in over 5000 stores, including Walmart Canada, Loblaws, Sobeys, Walmart USA, Winn-Dixie and the Albertsons group of Companies.

