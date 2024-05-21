Vistar Media & ChinaDOOH Partner to Expand Global Programmatic OOH Marketplace Into Mainland China





(Premium PDG China DOOH inventory available through Vistar Media’s programmatic marketplace)

NEW YORK, May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vistar Media , the leading global provider of technology solutions for out-of-home (OOH) media, today announced a strategic partnership with ChinaDOOH , a leading Chinese OOH marketing solutions company, to expand Vistar’s programmatic advertising capabilities into Mainland China. Through this expansion effort, Vistar and ChinaDOOH will enable programmatic digital out-of-home (DOOH) advertising for media owners – unlocking new demand from buyers and partners across Vistar’s extensive global marketplace.

In 2021, Vistar and ChinaDOOH forged a strategic partnership to launch and grow programmatic DOOH advertising in China. After successfully enabling Chinese brands such as OnePlus, Tencent, etc., to activate and launch overseas DOOH campaigns, the two companies are now committed to combining Vistar’s advanced OOH technology solutions and ChinaDOOH’s local marketing expertise to help media owners across Mainland China access new demand from advertisers around the world.

Now, media owners in Mainland China can benefit from Vistar’s supply-side platform (SSP) – bringing automation to physical ad space in order to make DOOH bidding and buying more efficient to marketers at scale. Vistar’s SSP connects Chinese media owners to local and global demand through Vistar’s robust network of buyers across North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

“Through our partnership with ChinaDOOH, we’ve already seen success enabling Chinese advertisers to reach global consumers through the Vistar platform,” said Eugenie Chen, SVP, Strategy & Partnerships at Vistar Media. “The ChinaDOOH team has successfully introduced Vistar's advanced programmatic capabilities, alongside our existing overseas inventory, to advertisers in China in a way that demonstrated the power and effectiveness of the channel when activating with the right tools. This has inspired even more excitement extending our DOOH capabilities to media owners in China helping them monetize their signage networks while opening up new demand that wasn’t previously accessible.”

“This is such an exciting moment for us,” said Victor Minyue Zhang, CEO of ChinaDOOH. “Our joint expertise and capabilities will make more and more high-quality OOH media resources available to global buyers. We look forward to driving substantial growth of programmatic out-of-home in China through this partnership with Vistar.”

“We are very glad to be one of the first media partners to join Vistar’s global marketplace through ChinaDOOH,” said Yueyang Zhang, CEO of PDG China. “With the global reach of Vistar’s programmatic platform, we are eager to see our high-impact screens located in major business districts of tier-1 cities in China help brands around the world share brand stories and connect with consumers in China in a more personal way.”

Globally, China is expected to generate the most out-of-home advertising spend in 2024, with DOOH surpassing traditional OOH spend – with no signs of slowing down. Together, with ChinaDOOH, Vistar is extending enhanced audience targeting, higher brand exposure, fast campaign activations, increased flexibility, evidence-based measurement and more to buyers both near and far, in addition to connecting Chinese media owners with advertisers eager to buy their ad space programmatically.

Reach out today to learn more about Vistar’s partnership with ChinaDOOH, and how to take advantage of programmatic DOOH in an upcoming campaign.

About Vistar Media

Vistar Media is the home of out-of-home – providing brands, marketers and media owners with the world’s first truly intelligent platform for buying and selling OOH . Vistar hosts the world’s most extensive digital out-of-home inventory globally, offering the scale, data and expertise that allow brands to capture a better kind of attention. With a full suite of platforms to choose from – demand-side platform, supply-side platform, ad server and Cortex CMS system – Vistar has built the world’s largest marketplace for OOH transactions. Headquartered in New York, Vistar has a presence in more than 20 countries, working with hundreds of brand marketers and media owner networks to power an OOH that’s both timeless and future-proof. For more information, visit www.vistarmedia.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook .

About ChinaDOOH