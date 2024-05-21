TierPoint Launches Hybrid Private Cloud Built on Microsoft Azure Stack and the Dell APEX Cloud Platform

ST. LOUIS, May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TierPoint, a leading provider of secure, connected IT platform solutions that power digital transformation initiatives, today announced its newest service, a Hybrid Private Cloud built on Microsoft Azure Stack, with hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) and Azure Arc, offered exclusively on the Dell APEX Cloud Platform for Microsoft Azure.



The new private cloud solution enables Microsoft Azure services and capabilities in all of TierPoint’s 40 secure, enterprise-grade data centers nationwide. Offering both infrastructure as a service (IaaS) and platform as a service (PaaS), Azure Stack shares its code, application programming interfaces (APIs), and management portal with Microsoft Azure, enabling seamless connectivity to Azure for backup, disaster recovery, and cloud-based monitoring.

Coupled with TierPoint’s extensive experience with private, public, and hybrid cloud deployments, the new solution is ideal for companies seeking private cloud alternatives that enable high-performance databases, virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI), and disaster recovery, while fulfilling production, business continuity, security, and regulatory compliance objectives.

“Increasingly, today’s IT leaders are building their cloud strategies on a hybrid approach, blending private and public cloud options to achieve the best possible performance and integration of their diverse applications and workloads,” said TierPoint Chairman and CEO Jerry Kent. “Our managed private cloud offering built on Microsoft Azure Stack and the Dell APEX Cloud Platform is hybrid by design, deployable on the edge of the network, enabling the seamless movement of workloads between private and public clouds, all supported by our well-established track record as a Microsoft advanced specialization partner and Dell Technologies Gold partner.”

“This move strengthens TierPoint’s relationship with Microsoft and allows its clients to leverage Azure VMs, Azure Kubernetes Service, and Azure Virtual Desktop in TierPoint’s 40 US data centers, increasing TierPoint’s capacity to serve customers anywhere and offering a vital option to their private cloud customers,” said Chris Andrew, general manager, datacenter optimization at Microsoft.

About TierPoint

TierPoint (tierpoint.com) is a leading provider of secure, connected IT platform solutions that power the digital transformation of thousands of clients, from the public to private sectors, from small businesses to Fortune 500 enterprises. Taking an agnostic approach to helping clients achieve their most pressing business objectives, TierPoint is a champion for untangling the complexity of hybrid, multi-platform approaches to IT infrastructure, drawing on a comprehensive portfolio of services, from public to multitenant and private cloud, from colocation to disaster recovery, security, and more. TierPoint also has one of the largest and most geographically diversified U.S. footprints, with dozens of world-class, cloud-ready data centers in 20 markets, connected by a coast-to-coast network.

Contact: Pete Abel, 314-720-3129, Pete.Abel@tierpoint.com