AMD Expands EPYC CPU Portfolio to Bring New Levels of Performance and Value for Small and Medium Businesses

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) today announced the availability of the AMD EPYC™ 4004 Series processors that complement the existing AMD EPYC server CPU portfolio with new cost-optimized offerings that deliver enterprise-class features and leadership performance for small and medium businesses and hosted IT service providers.



The AMD EPYC 4004 Series CPUs provide the price conscious buyer with enterprise-grade performance, dependability, scalability and modern security features powered by the highly efficient “Zen 4” architecture. When compared to an Intel® Xeon® E-2488 CPU, a server powered by a single AMD EPYC 4564P CPU delivers a 1.8x increase in performance per CPU dollar1.

“Historically, many small to medium businesses have had to compromise on their IT solutions by using hardware that doesn’t fully meet their needs,” said John Morris, corporate vice president, Enterprise and HPC Business Group, AMD. “Based on the same technologies that power the most demanding data centers in the world, the AMD EPYC 4004 Series processors are offered at an optimized acquisition cost for customers in small and medium-sized businesses seeking to drive better business outcomes.”

A Trusted Choice for Growing Businesses

The AMD EPYC 4004 Series processors are built to deliver strong, general-purpose computing in a single-socket package, enabling highly performant rack scale, multi-node and tower configurations where system cost and other infrastructure constraints are critical considerations.

“As part of our ongoing collaboration, Lenovo is excited to see AMD introducing new EPYC 4004 CPUs that help address new market opportunity. The expansion of the AMD EPYC processor roadmap addresses a larger market segment with the affordable, yet high-performance capabilities of the new processor,” said Kamran Amini, Vice President and General Manager for Server, Storage & Software Defined Solutions at Lenovo. “With the introduction of AMD EPYC 4004 series CPUs, AMD is helping to address the needs of server customers across the spectrum, providing price per performance value for growing businesses along with efficiency for a dependable, secure, infrastructure.”

“We are thrilled to add yet another AMD EPYC solution to our Bare Metal portfolio. Sharing common values with AMD such as efficiency and sustainability, we are convinced our upcoming AMD EPYC 4004 CPU-powered solutions will provide flexibility in the datacenter. Our customers will be able to harness the sheer compute performance and energy efficiency of these new processors all the while benefiting from our Trusted Cloud and performance-price ratio,” said Yaniv Fdida, chief product and technology officer, OVHcloud.

“The workload performance of Supermicro’s 3U MicroCloud Multi-Node Server and 1U,2U Mainstream Server Family powered by the AMD EPYC 4004 Series CPUs, brings increased value to customers looking for cost-effective and easy-to-deploy solutions,” said Michael McNerney, SVP Marketing and Network Security, Supermicro. “Together, we’re expanding access to businesses looking to optimize their hosting and content delivery, cloud workloads, and more.”

AMD EPYC 4004 CPU-powered servers offer a compelling balance of performance, scalability and affordability. Enabling a wide array of broadly deployed enterprise solutions, AMD EPYC 4004 Series CPUs are supported by leading partners including, Altos, ASRock Rack, Gigabyte, Lenovo, MSI, New Egg, OVHcloud, Supermicro and Tyan.

EPYC 4004

Series Zen 4

Cores L3 Cache

(MB) TDP F Base

(GHz) F Max Boost

(GHz)2 Price (1KU,

USD) EPYC 4564P 16 64 170W 4.5 GHz 5.7 GHz $699 EPYC 4464P 12 64 65W 3.7 GHz 5.4 GHz $429 EPYC 4364P 8 32 105W 4.5 GHz 5.4 GHz $399 EPYC 4344P 8 32 65W 3.8 GHz 5.3 GHz $329 EPYC 4244P 6 32 65W 3.8GhZ 5.1 GHz $229 EPYC 4124P 4 16 65W 3.8GhZ 5.1 GHz $149 EPYC 4584PX 16 128 120W 4.2 GHz 5.7 GHz $699 EPYC 4484PX 12 128 120W 4.4 GHz 5.6 GHz $599



1 E4K-013: Geometric Mean of 453 workloads based on Phoronix Test Suite paid testing as of 04/27/2024.

Configurations: 1P 16C AMD EPYC 4564P-powered 3201GB Micron_7450_MTFDKCC3T2TFS + 960GB Micron_7450_MTFDKBA960TFR, $699 CPU $, 170W TDP) and 1P 8C AMD EPYC 4364P-powered server (2x32GB DDR5-4800MTS Micron MTC20C2085S1EC48BA1, 3201GB Micron_7450_MTFDKCC3T2TFS + 960GB Micron_7450_MTFDKBA960TFR, $399 CPU $, 105W TDP, 100*(1-(399/606)) = 34.2% lower in price, 0.411 Geomean Score / CPU $, 20.5 Geomean Score / Cores) versus 1P 8C Intel Xeon E-2488-powered server (2x32GB DDR5-4800MTS Micron MTC20C2085S1EC48BA1, 3201GB Micron_7450_MTFDKCC3T2TFS + 960GB Micron_7450_MTFDKBA960TFR, $606 CPU $, 95W TDP, 0.234 Geomean Score / CPU $, 17.76 Geomean Score / Cores)

Processor Geomean of Results (H) Normalized

Xeon E-2488 142.1 1.00

EPYC 4364P 164.1 1.15

EPYC 4564P 223.4 1.57

EPYC 4364P is 1.75x the performance / CPU $, 34% lower CPU $, and 1.15x (15%) more performance / core.

AMD 1Ku pricing and Intel ARK.intel.com specifications and pricing as of 4/27/2024. Testing not independently verified by AMD.

2 EPYC-018: Max boost for AMD EPYC processors is the maximum frequency achievable by any single core on the processor under normal operating conditions for server systems.