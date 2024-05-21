Lucas to Participate in the Lytham Partners Spring 2024 Investor Conference on May 30, 2024

NEW YORK, May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lucas GC Limited (NASDAQ: LGCL) (“Lucas” or the “Company”), an artificial intelligence (the “AI”) technology-driven Platform-as-a-Service (the “PaaS”) company currently focusing on offering human capital management services, will participate in a webcasted presentation and host one-on-one meetings with investors at the Lytham Partners Spring 2024 Investor Conference, taking place virtually on Thursday, May 30, 2024.



Company Webcast

The webcasted presentation will take place at 9:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, May 30, 2024. The webcast can be accessed by visiting the conference home page at https://lythampartners.com/spring2024/ or directly at https://wsw.com/webcast/lytham11/lgcl/2072994. The webcast will also be available for replay following the event.

1×1 Meetings

Management will be participating in virtual one-on-one meetings throughout the event. To arrange a meeting with management, please contact Lytham Partners at 1×1@lythampartners.com or register for the event at https://lythampartners.com/spring2024invreg/.

About Lucas GC Limited

Lucas GC Limited, an AI technology-driven PaaS company currently focusing on offering human capital management services, is the largest AI technology-driven online agent-centric human capital management service provider targeting professionals based on PaaS in China in terms of the number of active users in the human resources industry as of June 30, 2022 and total net revenues for the year ended December 31, 2021. As a company empowered by artificial intelligence, data analytics, and blockchain technologies, Lucas is committed to digitalizing and intellectualizing the entire human capital management process. Lucas provides a platform to support trusted private social networks of professionals, through which it provides services consisting of recruitment services, outsourcing services, and other services such as information technology services and training services. The Company's users are primarily professionals who work in human resources related functions. The Company's corporate customers are corporations with recruitment, training, sales leads generation and outsourcing demands. For more information, please visit: https://www.lucasgc.com/.

