Global Legal Services Market is Expected to Hit USD 1,470.35 Billion by 2032, With a CAGR of 4.6% From 2024 to 2032- Report by Polaris Market Research (PMR)

New York, May 21, 2024

The Legal Services Market Size has expanded steadily in recent years. It will rise from USD 982.62 billion in 2023 to USD 1,470.35 billion in 2032 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6% during the forecast period of 2024-2032.

Legal services encompass a range of services related to legal or law-related matters, including, but not limited to, legal counsel provision, lawsuit filing, pleading, defense, and other legal problems. Legal services are defined as expert advice or representation on legal concerns given by a registered lawyer or law firm. Legal services can include everything from court representation to giving legal advice and counsel.

Moreover, legal firms are increasingly using chatbots to streamline workflows and help clients save time and money. chatbots can help legal firms find paperwork related to a particular practitioner and digitize material, among other things. To reduce the risks and expenses associated with compliance for their clients, law firms are helping their clients implement document automation tools and better information management.





Key Findings from the Report:

Macroeconomic factors that impact market growth include intensified competition among businesses, globalization, commoditization, variations in economic growth, and a rise in foreign direct investment (FDI).

The legal services market analysis is mainly based on the firm size, services, region, and provider.

In 2023, North America dominated the market with the largest share.

Market Key Players:

Baker McKenzie LLP

Deloitte

Ernst & Young Global Limited

DLA Piper LLP

Kirkland & Ellis LLP

Latham & Watkins

KPMG

Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP

PwC

Clifford Chance

Legal Services Market Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market value in 2024 USD 1.026.44 billion Market value in 2032 USD 1,470.35 billion CAGR 4.6% from 2024 – 2032 Base year 2023 Historical data 2019-2022 Forecast period 2024-2032

Important Market Developments:

Growth Drivers:

Businesses everywhere are dealing with a significant increase in constantly evolving legal and regulatory requirements. As firms develop into new international markets and service areas, the number of laws that they must abide by has increased. This strategy has increased the demand for an integrated approach to legal Governance, Risk Management, and Compliance (GRC), driving the global legal services market growth.

Moreover, the legal industry's use of advanced technology, like artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), has completely changed how professionals organize their work and spend their resources.

Trends:

One noteworthy trend is the increasing inclination of businesses to use alternative legal Service Providers (ALSPs) to handle high-demand legal services such as document review, contract administration, and litigation support. Law firms are using ALSPs to handle their non-revenue-generating responsibilities. This changing tendency is anticipated to support the legal services market share expansion in the upcoming years.





Regional Insights

North America: The market was dominated by North America. The growing burden of business entities' legal departments in the United States is driving growth in this region. Another factor contributing to the increased demand for legal services is the rise in company mergers and acquisitions.

Asia Pacific: The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to grow quickly. Its quick expansion is ascribed to the prompt enforcement of legal and regulatory obligations. Significantly, well-known service providers like Baker & McKenzie, Allen & Overy, and Venable LLP are aggressively entering the region, which will no doubt contribute to its projected expansion of the legal services market in Asia Pacific.

Segmentation Overview

By Services Outlook

Taxation

Real Estate

Litigation

Bankruptcy

Labor/Employment

Corporate

By Firm Size Outlook

Large Firms

Medium Firms

Small Firms

By Provider Outlook

Private Practicing Attorneys

Legal Business Firms

Government Departments

Others

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia. South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

