Amteck and U.S. Army Forge New Partnership in PaYS Program

LEXINGTON, Ky., May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yesterday marked a significant milestone as Amteck, a leading electrical contractor based in Lexington, KY, officially partnered with the United States Army through the Partnership for Youth Success (PaYS) program. This collaboration aims to provide transitioning soldiers with enhanced employment opportunities, ensuring a smoother transition from military to civilian life.



The ceremony, hosted by the Kentucky Army National Guard, commenced with a warm welcome from the narrator, followed by the singing of the National Anthem by Ms. Mary Shaftner. Attendees were then seated as the event proceeded with an introduction to the PaYS program.

The PaYS program is a strategic initiative that links the U.S. Army with a diverse array of private industry, academic institutions, and government agencies. It guarantees participating soldiers and cadets five job interviews, significantly improving their employment prospects post-service. Today’s partnership was solidified through a Memorandum of Agreement, signed by Major General Haldane B. Lamberton, the Adjutant General of Kentucky, and Daren Turner, CEO of Amteck.

The ceremony recognized several distinguished guests, including Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton, escorted by her husband MG (Retired) Charlie Gorton, Mr. Stephen Marks, Director of Veterans Outreach for Congressman Andy Barr, LFUCG council members Baxter, Brown, Sevigny, and Sheehan.

Major General Lamberton, who has an impressive military career spanning over 35 years with numerous operational deployments and prestigious qualifications, delivered remarks highlighting the importance of this partnership. He emphasized the benefits that the PaYS program brings to both soldiers and participating organizations like Amteck.

Following General Lamberton, Mr. Daren Turner shared insights into his journey with Amteck, from working alongside his father, to leading the company through significant growth and innovation. Turner expressed his commitment to maintaining Amteck's core values while supporting veterans through this new partnership.

Mr. Lorne Smith, Executive Vice President of Amteck and a veteran with a 32-year military career, also addressed the attendees, emphasizing the alignment between military discipline and the electrical contracting industry.

Mayor Linda Gorton also expressed the city's support for this partnership and its positive impact on the local community. She emphasized the value that veterans bring in their communities and she is excited to advocate for more organizations to join the PaYS program.

The ceremony concluded with a ceremonial cake cutting and an invitation for attendees to enjoy lunch and refreshments.

For more information on the PaYS program and the partnership between Amteck and the U.S. Army, please contact Matt Noble at mnoble@amteck.com.

About Amteck:

Amteck is a premier electrical contractor based in Lexington, KY, known for its commitment to quality, innovation, and community support. With a rich history and a focus on family values, Amteck continues to lead in the electrical contracting industry while supporting veterans and local initiatives.

About the U.S. Army PaYS Program:

The Partnership for Youth Success (PaYS) program is an Army initiative that connects soldiers with potential employers, providing them with valuable job interview opportunities and enhancing their transition to civilian careers.

