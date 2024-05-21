Epigenetics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2024-2030

Dublin, May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Epigenetics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Reagents, Kits, Instruments), By Technology (DNA Methylation), By Application (Oncology), By End-use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2024 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global epigenetics market size is expected to reach USD 39.15 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 15.3% from 2024 to 2030

The market is being driven by factors, such as the rise in funding, investment & regulatory approvals for epigenetics research & development, the expansion of the use of epigenetic enzymes in drug discovery & development, and the decreasing cost of genome sequencing. Since epigenetics has demonstrated beneficial applications outside of cancer, commercial expansion is envisaged.

The rising demand for understanding epigenetic alterations at the molecular level, as well as the advancement of medicinal treatments, would likely push these organizations to support research and development programs. Furthermore, initiatives, such as the Epidemiology and Genomics Research Program (EGRP), provide incentives for research efforts aimed at better-comprehending cancer genesis and consequences.

A few organizations that help fuel the market's rise are the International Human Epigenome Consortium (IHEC), the National Cancer Institute (NCI), and the National Institutes of Health (NIH). These organizations support funding and help for initiatives involving product development and R&D in the field of epigenetics. For instance, the National Institutes of Health aggressively promotes cutting-edge epigenetic research worldwide through its common fund epigenomics program.



Epigenetics Market Report Highlights

By product, the reagents segment dominated the industry, accounting for 33.45% of the global revenue in 2023. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the high usage of reagents in epigenetic research studies.

By technology, the DNA methylation segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 45.36% in 2023. DNA methylation's demand in epigenetics stems from its pivotal role in gene expression regulation.

By application, the oncology segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 69.06% in 2023. Oncology's demand for epigenetics arises from the intricate relationship between epigenetic alterations and cancer development.

North America dominated the market and accounted for a 38.19% share in 2023. The region experiences growth due to heightened public awareness, robust medical facilities, and substantial R&D investments.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 120 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $14.63 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $39.15 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.3% Regions Covered Global



Market Dynamics

Market driver analysis

Increasing prevalence of cancer

Rising geriatric patient population

Increasing government initiatives

Market restraint analysis

Lack of standardization in epigenetics-based diagnostics

Lack of skilled professionals

Market opportunity analysis

Improving healthcare infrastructure in developing economies

Epigenetics Market Analysis Tools

Industry Analysis - Porter's

PESTEL Analysis

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Competitive Landscape

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Eisai Co., Ltd.

Novartis AG

ELEMENT BIOSCIENCES.

Dovetail Genomics.

Illumina, Inc.

Promega Corporation

Abcam plc

