PX5 Brings Advanced Storage Solutions to Embedded Systems

SAN DIEGO, CA, May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SAN DIEGO, CA—May 21, 2024—PX5, a global leader in high-performance real-time operating systems and middleware, today announced the addition of the PX5 FILE FAT-compatible embedded file system. Developers can leverage PX5 FILE for real-time storage across any physical medium, e.g., RAM, FLASH, and SD cards. PX5 FILE supports the industry-standard FAT (File Allocation Table) file system format, enabling application data to be readily shared between other platforms—from other embedded devices to desktop computers.

Key attributes of PX5 FILE:

Supports FAT 12/16/32 formats

Achieves high performance via multiple internal caches, including logical sector cache, FAT entry cache, and directory path cache. Developers control the size of each cache.

Provides fault tolerance, preventing file system corruption due to loss of power or other abnormal program execution

PX5 FILE is also designed for safety and security, leveraging the PX5 RTOS Pointer/Data Verification (PDV) technology to verify function pointers and various internal file system data structures during runtime. It has the same rigorous testing and verification as the PX5 RTOS—100% statement and branch-decision coverage testing for every release.

Easy-to-Use, Industry-Standard APIs

The PX5 FILE developer interface uses the industry-standard Linux file system API, including the familiar open, close, read, and write APIs—no need to learn proprietary APIs. In addition, application code written for PX5 FILE is easily reused on embedded Linux platforms.

“Developers need a reliable, easy-to-use advanced storage solution designed for safety and security,” said William Lamie, CEO of PX5. “PX5 FILE provides unparalleled reliability, interoperability, and high performance for resource-constrained, real-time embedded systems.

Immediate Availability

Learn more about PX5 FILE here.

About PX5:

PX5 creates the industry’s most advanced runtime solutions for deeply embedded applications. With decades of domain expertise, including creating the ThreadX real-time operating system, PX5 is pushing the boundaries of how industry standards improve the safety, security, and portability of applications running on microprocessor-based systems. The industrial-grade PX5 RTOS is an advanced, fifth-generation RTOS designed for the most demanding embedded applications, featuring a native implementation of the POSIX pthreads API and best-of-class size and performance.

Headquartered in San Diego, California, all PX5 products include complete source code and are free of run-time royalties.

Press Contact:

Lisa McCausland

HCI Marketing and Communications

(303) 888-2137

lisa@hcimarketing.com

