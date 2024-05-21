Veterinary Artificial Insemination (Equipment & Consumables, Semen, Services) Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2024-2030

Dublin, May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Veterinary Artificial Insemination Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Solutions (Equipment & Consumables, Semen, Services), By Animal Type, By Distribution Channel, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2024 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global veterinary artificial insemination market is anticipated to reach USD 11.25 billion by 2030 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.34% from 2024 to 2030

The key factors driving the market growth include increasing consumption of animal protein, growing demand for livestock productivity, and adoption of sexed semen. In March 2023, Genetics Australia - the country's largest artificial breeding supplier announced that it would merge with URUS - a leading player in the veterinary artificial insemination industry. This would provide Genetics Australia access to global markets in marketing Australian genetics.







The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in many challenges including dampened growth, decreased sales and marketing activities, supply chain hurdles, and delays in the delivery of AI services. The erratic and uncertain consumption patterns in several key markets exacerbated by sporadic lockdowns and logistical bottlenecks further increased the uncertainty in the market.

The growth was also dampened by other factors such as the African Swine-Fever. Genus, for instance, reported labor shortages, adverse impact on retail food service demand and meat packing capacity, and international logistics delays due to the pandemic. The company indicated that in the near-term, feed input costs, ASF, and COVID-19 implications would continue to exert pressure on the global porcine industry, particularly in China and Europe. In North America, the pandemic led to packing plant slowdowns during H1 of 2021.



To fulfill the continuously increasing demand for meat and dairy products, market players are expanding artificial insemination solutions to breed high-quality livestock and enhance production. For example, in August 2020, Cogent with AB Europe launched a novel sexed semen service for U.K. sheep producers. In September 2021, LIC- an agritech co-operative based in New Zealand launched a sexed semen lab in the country to meet the growing demand.

This boosted the cooperative's capabilities to artificially inseminate about 4.5 million cattle between the Spring mating season of September to December 2021. Developing regions such as Latin America are also contributing to the market growth for veterinary artificial insemination. For instance, Brazil, one of the major countries in the region has been adopting AI increasingly for the past decade. The country has also deployed Fixed-Time Artificial Insemination (FTAI) techniques to increase profitability and success rate.



Veterinary Artificial Insemination Market Report Highlights

Based on solutions, the services segment led the market with the largest revenue share of 42.05% in 2023. The semen segment on the other hand is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.98% over the forecast period

Artificial insemination (AI) offers a safe and regulated environment for breeding, lowering the possibility of mishaps or injuries that could happen during natural mating. Furthermore, AI gives breeders more control over the breeding process, ensuring that mating takes place under the best possible circumstances, and raises the likelihood of viable pregnancies

Based on distribution channel, the private segment led the market with the largest revenue share of 64.32% in 2023 and is also projected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period

Based on animal type, the bovine segment held the market with the largest revenue share of 40.52% in 2023. The swine segment is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.81% during the forecast period

North America dominated the market with the revenue share of 30.28% in 2023. Latin America region is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.07% over the forecast period

As the global population continues to grow, there is an increasing demand for animal protein, including meat, milk, and eggs. This drives the need for efficient breeding practices to optimize livestock production, which includes the use of artificial insemination to improve genetics and reproductive efficiency

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 160 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $7.37 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $11.25 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.3% Regions Covered Global



Market Dynamics

Market Driver Analysis

Increasing demand for meat, dairy, and dairy products

Increasing need for sustainable food production

Advancements in animal reproduction technology

Supportive Initiatives

Market Restraint Analysis

Lack of awareness

Limited access to supplies & skilled labor in certain countries

Veterinary Artificial Insemination Market Analysis Tools

Industry Analysis - Porter's

PESTEL Analysis

Regulatory Landscape

Estimated Animal Population, by key species & key countries, 2023

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Companies Featured

Genus

URUS Group LP

CRV

SEMEX

IMV Technologies

Select Sires Inc.

Swine Genetics International

Shipley Swine Genetics

Stallion AI Services Ltd

Stgenetics

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tujhhi

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment