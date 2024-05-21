BLAST HOGE Token Takes the DeFi World by Storm on the Blast Network, Surpasses $3M Market Cap in Just 3 Days

May 21, 2024, May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a monumental display of community engagement and rapid growth, the BLAST HOGE ($HOGE) token launched on the BlasterSwap decentralized exchange (DEX) on May 17th, 2024, achieving a market cap of over $3M after only three days of trading on the Blast network. This milestone marks a significant achievement for the HOGE Finance ecosystem and highlights the potential for Layer 1 Ethereum communities transitioning to Layer 2 solutions.





A Historic Launch on BlasterSwap

BLAST HOGE began with an initial liquidity of $50,000 on BlasterSwap, a DEX with over $17 million in total value locked (TVL). The token quickly attracted enthusiastic support, reaching $2 million in TVL and surpassing $60,000 in first-day trading volume. This rapid growth underscores the token's robust appeal and the community's strong trust in its vision.

Empowering The HOGE Community through Airdrops

A key element of the launch was the extensive HOGE Finance airdrop. Over 75 billion tokens were distributed to HOGE holders on Ethereum, with each of the 76,000+ wallets receiving just over 1 million tokens totaling 20% of the supply. This airdrop incentivizes engagement with Layer 2 solutions, enabling immediate exploration of dApps on the BLAST network at no expense to existing HOGE Finance community members. Upcoming partnerships promise to further enhance the token’s utility.



An additional 10% of the total token supply (valued at $122,000 at time of writing) has been distributed to the HOGE Finance DAO treasury wallet via industry-leading token management partners. These funds will bolster the community treasury and add everlasting value to the wider HOGE Finance ecosystem by funding new initiatives and proposals, as well as providing liquidity for a myriad of potential developments.

Future Plans

BLAST HOGE's launch is the starting point for a series of strategic initiatives designed to deliver immediate utility and benefits to holders. These include platform activation campaigns, innovative partnerships, and much more. Additionally, holders can participate in the Blast Jackpot at blast.io by entering their BLAST HOGE tokens and launch keys, offering a chance to win substantial Blast gold rewards.



Future BLAST HOGE airdrops will feature exciting projects and platforms on the BLAST network, as well as collaborations with notable Ethereum communities. These airdrops aim to expand reach, foster deeper community engagement, and create an atmosphere of anticipation and exclusivity.

The Blast Network, boasting over $1.5 billion in TVL, is preparing for an anticipated airdrop on June 27th, estimated to be near or above $1 billion in value. This event has already generated significant buzz and increased daily wallet activity exponentially as users prepare for the lucrative occasion. Through the network's low transaction fees and native yields and incentives, holders of Ethereum can maximize their investment potential- no longer burdened by the immense fees typical on the L1 Ethereum network.

Blast Ninja Minigame: Slashing To Success

The Blast Ninja minigame, available at play.blasthoge.xyz, has proven to be a hit, with over 15,000 plays and a high score of 7,230 at the time of writing.



Top performers on the leaderboard will receive additional airdrop allocations, promoting active participation.



Play and earn your share of the upcoming airdrop allocation today!

Upcoming BLAST HOGE DAO Launch

BLAST HOGE is also preparing to launch a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO), inspired by and forked from Plutocats, the leading NFT collection on the BLAST network.

These NFTs are distributed via a Dutch auction, with each sale contributing to the BLAST HOGE DAO treasury, supporting future proposals and initiatives.

Tokenomics and Security

Mirroring the tokenomics of its Ethereum parent, BLAST HOGE implements a 2% burn and 1% reflection mechanism, along with a 50% burn at launch. Additionally, BLAST HOGE will distribute 5% of its post-burn tokens to the HOGE DAO treasury over three years via Magna.

Magna is a leading token management platform with over $2 billion in tokens locked, partnered with notable chains such as Aptos and Immutable.

Furthermore, the token has undergone a rigorous audit by Cyberscope, a leading blockchain security firm, ensuring the highest standards of security and trust.

About the BLAST Network

Founded by Tieshun "Pacman" Roquerre, the visionary behind the leading NFT marketplace BLUR, the BLAST network is rapidly gaining prominence. Currently, the BLAST network boasts a total value locked (TVL) of $1.5 billion, underscoring its substantial impact in the decentralized finance space. With increasing daily wallet activity and renowned projects launching on the network, BLAST is poised to become a central hub in the DeFi landscape.

About HOGE Finance

HOGE Finance has established itself as a significant player in the web3 space, achieving numerous milestones since its inception. At its all-time high, HOGE Finance reached a TVL of $150 million and a market cap of over $500 million. Known for its community-driven initiatives, memes, and innovative approaches, HOGE Finance remains a relevant and influential force in the web3 ecosystem.



The launch of BLAST HOGE marks the beginning of a resurgence in community-driven efforts, heralding a new era of decentralized finance and blockchain innovation.

About BLAST HOGE

BLAST HOGE was founded by HOGE Finance community leader Kash Corleone Rogers, with Kyle Jackson serving as co-founder and Chief Technology Officer. Between themselves and the rest of the core team, they have exemplified a robust and visionary effort that aims to revolutionize the decentralized finance space through community-driven initiatives and innovative on-chain solutions.

"Having a flawless launch and witnessing the first quality days of chart activity has been a remarkable achievement," said Kash Corleone Rogers, Founder of BLAST HOGE. "We are onboarding thousands to both the HOGE Finance and BLAST ecosystems, p

providing a world of incentives and rewards via BLAST HOGE. Ethereum investors need to realize the world of low fees and high yields that exist on layer two networks, and BLAST HOGE is a gateway for all."

At its core, BLAST HOGE emphasizes fostering community initiative and inclusion, engaging both web3 veterans and blockchain novices. By being an early adopter of the BLAST Network, BLAST HOGE is set to bring significant exposure to the HOGE Finance ecosystem and its parent token, ETH $HOGE, amplifying its reach, impact, and treasury value.



For more detailed token information and live trading updates on BLAST HOGE ($HOGE) visit DEXscreener: https://dexscreener.com/blast/0xbfcd1e44e086244c5d2856ab1e9db4b6530d7b3d

Website: https://blasthoge.xyz/

Documentation: https://docs.blasthoge.xyz/

X (formerly Twitter): @BLASTHOGE



