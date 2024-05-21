According to the decision of the Lithuanian Competition Council of December 22, 2023, AS Ekspress Grupp submitted a merger control notification to the Lithuanian Competition Council in connection with the acquisition of UAB Lrytas. The Lithuanian Competition Council started the merger control procedure on May 15, 2024.

At the end of 2022, AS Ekspress Grupp and the publisher of the largest Lithuanian newspaper UAB "Lietuvos rytas" signed an agreement to acquire 100% shares of UAB "Lrytas", a subsidiary that publishes the online news portal lrytas.lt. Founded in 2006, lrytas.lt is a Lithuanian news portal that delivers news in Lithuanian and English languages.

Additional information

Mari-Liis Rüütsalu

Chairman of the Management Board

+372 512 2591

mariliis.ryytsalu@egrupp.ee

AS Ekspress Grupp is the leading Baltic media group whose key activities include web media content production, and publishing of newspapers, magazines and books. The Group also operates an electronic ticket sales platform and ticket sales offices and offers outdoor screen service in Estonia and Latvia. Ekspress Grupp launched its operations in 1989 and employs almost 1100 people.