mHealth Services (Monitoring, Diagnosis) Market Trends Analysis Report 2024-2030 Featuring Apple, Google, AirStrip, Samsung, Veradigm, Qualcomm, Vodafone, AT&T, Telefonica, SoftServe, Orange

Dublin, May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "mHealth Services Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Services (Monitoring Services, Diagnosis Services), By Participants, By Application, By End-user, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2024 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global mHealth services market size is expected to reach USD 148.82 billion by 2030 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 14.7% from 2024 to 2030

Rising investment, growing adoption of mHealth technology & platforms by physicians & patients, advancement in healthcare IT infrastructure, and growing penetration of digital health services for remote patient monitoring are increasing the demand for mobile health apps, which is expected to propel market growth. Growing affordability and reduction in hardware costs are driving the demand for smartphones in the market. Recently, mHealth has rapidly grown in developing countries due to the high penetration of mobile phones.







Health apps facilitate effective communication between patients living in remote locations and healthcare professionals. Moreover, the usage of mobile devices is rising among physicians. For instance, according to an article published by BMC Health, around 82% of people use mobile phones for patient engagement. Thus, the rising importance of mobile phones and mHealth for improving health outcomes & patient care is driving market growth. Technological advancements, adoption of different strategies by industry players, and a growing focus on mHealth technologies have led to increased funding in digital health.



Physicians with a background in company operations or investments invest in digital health startups. This is expected to impact market growth positively. For instance, in July 2022, AT&T collaborated with The American Academy of Pediatrics to launch free tools to encourage responsible and safe media, technology, & internet use by families.

North America dominated the global industry with a share of over 40.2% in 2023 due to the high adoption of mobile health. For instance, according to the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC) reports, in the U.S., about 88.2% of office-based physicians use at least one type of EMR/EHR system. Thus, growing adoption of mHealth apps by physicians and patients boosts regional market growth.



mHealth Services Market Report Highlights

The monitoring service segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2023 due to high incidence of infectious and chronic diseases coupled with rising demand for remote monitoring platforms in post-acute care

The mobile operators segment dominated the market in 2023 owing to a rise in the number of mobile subscribers and increased industry consolidation activities by leading players

The general healthcare & fitness application segment dominated the market in 2023 due to high awareness among people regarding health and increased use of wearable devices to track daily fitness activities

The healthcare providers end-user segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2023 owing to a rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases

North America dominated the market in 2023 owing to developments in coverage networks, high smartphone adoption, and advancements in healthcare IT infrastructure

Competitive Landscape

Apple Inc.

Google Inc.

AirStrip Technologies, Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Veradigm LLC (Allscripts Healthcare Solutions)

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Vodafone Group Plc.

AT&T

Telefonica S.A.

SoftServe Inc.

Orange

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 130 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $57.42 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $148.82 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.7% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. mHealth Services Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent market outlook

3.1.2. Related/ancillary market outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market driver analysis

3.2.2. Market restraint analysis

3.3. mHealth Services Market Analysis Tools

3.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4. mHealth Services Market: Service Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Definitions and Scope

4.1.1. Monitoring services

4.1.2. Diagnosis services

4.1.3. Healthcare systems strengthening services

4.1.4. Others

4.2. Service Market Share, 2023 & 2030

4.3. Segment Dashboard

4.4. Global mHealth Services Market by Service Outlook

4.5. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030

4.5.1. Monitoring services

4.5.2. Diagnosis services

4.5.3. Healthcare systems strengthening services



Chapter 5. mHealth Services Market: Participants Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Definitions and Scope

5.1.1. Mobile operators

5.1.2. Device vendors

5.1.3. Content players

5.1.4. Healthcare providers

5.2. Participants Market Share, 2023 & 2030

5.3. Segment Dashboard

5.4. Global mHealth Services Market by Participants Outlook

5.5. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030

5.5.1. Mobile Operators

5.5.2. Device Vendors

5.5.3. Content Players

5.5.4. Healthcare Providers



Chapter 6. mHealth Services Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Definitions and Scope

6.1.1. General Healthcare & Fitness

6.1.2. Medication information

6.1.3. Healthcare Management

6.1.4. Others

6.2. Application Market Share, 2023 & 2030

6.3. Segment Dashboard

6.4. Global mHealth Services Market by Application Outlook

6.5. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030

6.5.1. General Healthcare & Fitness

6.5.2. Medication information

6.5.3. Healthcare Management



Chapter 7. mHealth Services Market: End-user Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Definitions and Scope

7.1.1. Healthcare providers

7.1.2. Patients

7.1.3. Others

7.2. End User Market Share, 2023 & 2030

7.3. Segment Dashboard

7.4. Global mHealth Services Market by End User Outlook

7.5. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030

7.5.1. Healthcare providers

7.5.2. Patients



Chapter 8. mHealth Services Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1. Regional Market Share Analysis, 2023 & 2030

8.2. Regional Market Dashboard

8.3. Global Regional Market Snapshot

8.4. Market Size, & Forecasts Trend Analysis, 2018 to 2030



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/eha1u1

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment