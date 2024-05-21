Global survey reveals the majority of workers (60%) believe AI has a positive impact on society

BARCELONA, Spain, May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Softonic.com, the world’s leading secure software distributor, has published the results of a new survey on the impact of AI on society and the use of AI in the workplace.

The Softonic survey found that 60% of respondents believe AI would improve society, versus 19% who think it will do more harm than good. Almost half (46%) said they had used AI at work in the last six months.

The survey has been conducted among 1,000 participants from 30 countries.

The report found that the youngest workers are more likely to use AI for their jobs, with (56%) of employees aged 18 to 24 using it compared to 45% across all ages. Respondents from this same age range are most likely to believe that AI will replace their jobs (46% versus 31%, respectively).

A significant majority of people (56%) believe AI will assist them with their job tasks instead of replacing them.

ChatGPT emerged as the most widely used AI tool globally, with 42% of those who used AI indicating they have used it. Google Gemini (Bard) (20%) and Copilot (16%) followed. However, 40% of respondents reported not using these AI tools.

Softonic's Director of Catalog and Traffic, Ferran Gavín, said: “It is excellent news that the majority of people believe that AI will be an invention for good in the world, considering its incredible power. There is an opportunity to streamline repetitive jobs and accelerate processes, and I’m very optimistic about this.

“Employers must train workers for an AI-driven world, providing access to AI tools to develop skills that will be in high demand in the future.”

