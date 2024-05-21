U.S. Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Focused Insights Report 2024-2029: A $26.2 Billion Market Driven by Rising Adoption of Telemedicine and New Government Initiatives

Dublin, May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Market - Focused Insights 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. emergency medical services market is expected to reach a value of $26.2 billion by 2029 from $14.43 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 10.46% from 2024 to 2029.

The U.S. emergency medical services market report contains exclusive data on 44 vendors. The emergency medical services (EMS) market in the U.S. is fragmented due to the presence of approximately 2,000 providers. This fragmentation entails a diverse landscape comprising large-scale companies and numerous small-scale regional competitors. These entities often secure long-term contracts with medical care organizations and actively seek strategic alliances and collaborations with businesses in various countries to expand their market footprint. Furthermore, emergency medical service providers are expanding their service offerings by integrating mobile healthcare, patient advocacy, primary care extenders, and medical education into their portfolios.







In 2022, new protections have been introduced to prevent surprise medical bills. If an individual has private health insurance, these new protections ban the most common surprise bills. The No Surprises Act protects people covered under group and individual health plans from receiving surprise medical bills when they receive most emergency services, non-emergency services from out-of-network providers at in-network facilities, and services from out-of-network air emergency medical service providers. It also establishes an independent dispute resolution process for payment disputes between plans and providers. It provides new dispute resolution opportunities for uninsured and self-pay individuals when they receive a medical bill substantially greater than the good faith estimate from a provider.



Telemedicine platforms facilitate remote consultations with physicians during emergencies by enabling real-time audio, video, or chat communication between healthcare providers and patients. Patients can swiftly connect with a physician in urgent situations, describe their symptoms, and receive immediate guidance. Physicians, in turn, can assess the situation, offer preliminary diagnoses, recommend necessary actions, or even prescribe medications remotely.

This rapid response can prove crucial in emergencies, potentially averting complications or unnecessary hospital transfers. The advantages of telemedicine in Emergency Medical Services (EMS) are noteworthy. It helps reduce unnecessary hospital transfers by allowing healthcare professionals to evaluate and manage patients on-site or within a more suitable healthcare facility. This optimization of resource utilization ensures that patients receive tailored care, ultimately enhancing overall outcomes.



U.S. EMERGENCY MEDICAL SERVICES MARKET INSIGHTS

In 2023, the public provider segment dominated, occupying over 54% of the U.S. emergency medical services market share. The segmental growth is primarily driven by increased government support for providing the best EMS services across the U.S.

The advanced life support service segment showcases significant growth, with the fastest-growing CAGR of 10.82% in the U.S. emergency medical services market. The increase in demand for advanced life support services in the U.S. is attributed to the aging population, which is more prone to health disorders and requires advanced life support services while transferring patients.

The mass casualty incident segment is growing significantly, with the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The significant growth in the mass casualty segment is attributed to increased natural disasters, which can cause large-scale catastrophic incidents, such as epidemics, air or rail crashes, infrastructure/utility outages, and extreme weather.

The adult patient group segment dominated the U.S. emergency medical services market share in 2023. The segmental growth is attributed to a significant increase in the percentage of the elderly population. The population of individuals over 65 in the U.S. is expected to double over the next 25 years to 84 million people. By 2030, older adults will comprise roughly one-fifth of the U.S. population.

The air and water transportation segment by patient group is expected to have the highest growth rate in the U.S. emergency medical services market. Air transport allows emergency medical service providers to quickly reach remote areas where ground services cannot reach on time, thus helping the segment grow.

In 2022, there were approximately 58 million people aged 65 and above in the U.S., projected to become about 82 million by 2050. As the elderly are more prone to diseases, the need for emergency medical services due to illnesses and accidental falls is expected to rise during the forecast period.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

How big is the U.S. emergency medical services market?

What is the growth rate of the U.S. emergency medical services market?

What are the key U.S. emergency medical services market trends?

What are the restraints in the U.S. emergency medical services market?

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 85 Forecast Period 2023 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $14.43 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $26.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.4%



VENDORS LIST

Acadian Ambulance Service

Air Medical

Ambulnz

Apollo MedFlight

BSA Health System

Central EMS

City Ambulance Service

Falck

Global Medical Response

HEMSI

LifeLine EMS

Lifestar EMS

Lynch EMS

Medstar

MMT

Redlands Community Hospital

SeniorCare Emergency Medical Services

American Medical Response (AMR)

U.C. Health

Union Emergency Medical Services

Air Ambulance Worldwide

Air Methods

AirEvac International

American Air Ambulance

Chatham Emergency Services

Eagle County Paramedic Services

Emergency Ambulance Service

Greenwich Emergency Medical Service

Guardian Flight

Leon County EMS

Life Flight Network

Livingston County EMS

Mckeesport Ambulance Rescue Service

Metro West Ambulance

Mohawk Ambulance Service

National EMS

New Castle County EMS

NorthStar EMS

Okaloosa County Emergency Medical Services

PHI Air Medical

Puckett EMS

Regional Paramedical Services

RIT Ambulance

Rural/Metro Corp

SEGMENTATION & FORECAST

By Provider

Public

Private

Hybrid

By Service

Advanced Life Support

Basic Life Support

By Incident

Single Casualty Incidents

Mass Casualty Incidents

By Patient Group

Adults

Pediatrics

By Transport

Ground Transport

Air & Water Transport

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j9b7im

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment