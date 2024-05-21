TransPerfect Announces GlobalLink NEXT Americas 2024 Conference in New York

NEW YORK, May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransPerfect, the world’s largest provider of language and AI solutions for global business, today announced its ninth annual GlobalLink NEXT Americas conference will be held June 25–26, 2024, at the Sheraton Times Square in New York City. Registration and program details can be found at https://globallinknext.com/usa.

TransPerfect’s annual AI and technology user event features learning and networking opportunities, bringing together GlobalLink users, industry professionals, and technology experts. GlobalLink is TransPerfect’s flagship translation management solution that combines AI with time-saving workflow management tools and a refreshed user interface to make the creation, deployment, and management of content for global audiences simple and cost-effective.

Curated around this year’s theme of “Intelligence Everywhere,” the event will feature GlobalLink product spotlights, client case studies, and breakout tracks. Attendees can choose from 50 sessions organized by industry, solution, and product, with opportunities to participate in interactive demos and roundtable discussions.

Keynote speakers are Nina Schick, a world-leading authority on AI and founder of Tamang Ventures, and Verity Harding, director of the AI & Geopolitics Project at Cambridge University. Additional speakers include AiCure, AWS, Bose, Citizens Bank, Hilton, HPE, Hyatt, Sanofi, Trek Bikes, United Healthcare, Western Digital, and Zebra.

“With the theme of ‘Intelligence Everywhere,’ GlobalLink NEXT 2024 will feature our largest-ever focus on AI and how these new solutions can be game changers for organizations operating internationally,” said Matt Hauser, Chief Experience Officer at TransPerfect. “Whether our attendees are new to GlobalLink or are veteran users of the platform and AI solutions as a whole, our program will have content that will provide immediate benefits.”



TransPerfect President and Co-CEO Phil Shawe stated, “We’re thrilled to be back in New York for GlobalLink NEXT 2024 after our largest-ever event last year. We cherish the opportunity to bring together our client speakers and industry thought leaders with our technology leadership and AI innovation teams—all in the name of solutions that help our customers overcome their business challenges.”

