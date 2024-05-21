Bicoastal USO Fleet Week Activities Connect Service Members and Civilians

Arlington, VA, May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Military Appreciation Month comes to a close, the USO is preparing to greet thousands of U.S. Navy, Coast Guard, and Marine Corps service members during Fleet Week in New York City and Los Angeles.

“We’re excited to join the New York and Los Angeles communities in welcoming our service members,” said Christopher Plamp, Chief Operating Officer of the USO. “Celebrating and supporting these heroes in uniform is critical to strengthening their well-being – not only during Fleet Week, but year-round.”

Fleet Week activities in New York and Los Angeles will take place from May 22-27. USO activations in the two cities will offer opportunities for service members to connect, relax, and learn more about USO resources, as well as opportunities for the public to show their appreciation for the people who serve.

USO Fleet Week New York activations will include:

USO Pop-Up Center on USS Bataan (May 23-26, 8am - 8pm & May 27, 8am - 5pm) is the premier USO activation during Fleet Week, featuring outdoor games, a daily lunch service with special guest appearances, digital gaming, and more. USO is proud to offer the Pop-Up Center to service members visiting during Fleet Week 2024.

(May 23-26, 8am - 8pm & May 27, 8am - 5pm) is the premier USO activation during Fleet Week, featuring outdoor games, a daily lunch service with special guest appearances, digital gaming, and more. USO is proud to offer the Pop-Up Center to service members visiting during Fleet Week 2024. Parade of Ships (May 22, 9:30 - 11:30 am) – The USO, in partnership with the Intrepid Air & Space Museum, will kick off the week with a parade of ships breakfast. Guests will have prime views of these incredible vessels as they make their way down the Hudson River and will also hear from and interact with Navy, Coast Guard and Marine leadership.

(May 22, 9:30 - 11:30 am) – The USO, in partnership with the Intrepid Air & Space Museum, will kick off the week with a parade of ships breakfast. Guests will have prime views of these incredible vessels as they make their way down the Hudson River and will also hear from and interact with Navy, Coast Guard and Marine leadership. Celebrating Women of the Sea Services Panel (May 24, 10am - 12:30pm): A panel of women military leaders and military spouses will speak about their journey transitioning from active duty to their current roles. The panel will be moderated by NBC 4 New York meteorologist Maria LaRosa and will be held at the New York Athletic Club.

(May 24, 10am - 12:30pm): A panel of women military leaders and military spouses will speak about their journey transitioning from active duty to their current roles. The panel will be moderated by NBC 4 New York meteorologist Maria LaRosa and will be held at the New York Athletic Club. Peloton Activation – Tour and Class (May 24, 3:30pm): 20 service members will join the USO at Peloton for a tour of the facility and a class with Instructor Tunde.

(May 24, 3:30pm): 20 service members will join the USO at Peloton for a tour of the facility and a class with Instructor Tunde. USO Intrepid Community Weekend (May 25-27, 10am - 6pm): Visit the USO tent to honor our service members by signing a flag and sending messages of gratitude.

USO Fleet Week Los Angeles activations will include two USO Pop-Up Centers. The USO Military Lounge at the Outer Harbor will be open May 22 - 27 from 7am - 5pm each day and the USO Military Lounge at the Expo Site will be open May 24 - 27 from 9am - 6pm, to provide service members with meals, snacks, refreshments, games and exciting excursions around the Los Angeles community. There will be a Media Day on May 23 for members of the media to explore the Pop-Up Center, interview regional USO leaders, and learn more about the USO’s mission.

For Fleet Week New York updates and a complete list of programs, visit https://newyork.uso.org/programs/fleet-week-2024

For Fleet Week Los Angeles updates and a complete list of programs, visit https://california.uso.org/support/la-fleet-week-2024

