D&H Canada Launches “Partnerfi” Community Delivering Collaboration, Resources and Growth Opportunities

— D&H Canada’s New Partner Engagement Community Provides Exclusive Benefits Like “SuccessPath Premier” Enablement Training, Access to Industry Leading Speakers, Best Practices Development, and Leadership Strategies —

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- D&H Canada, a leading provider of technology solutions to the North American channel, announces it is launching its peer-to-peer partner engagement community offerings in Canada, creating a comprehensive partner organization called D&H Canada Partnerfi community. Partnerfi members will receive exclusive advantages such as an enhanced “SuccessPath Premier” enablement program, discounts, incentives, access to subject-matter experts and keynote panelists from the field, exclusive member pricing on D&H Canada services, enhanced credit offerings, best practices development, leadership development, peer networking opportunities, and more. Partnerfi’s official launch was May 1, 2024, and its first Partnerfi Symposium took place May 6 to 9. The program is designed to serve a core network of D&H’s VAR and MSP partners.

D&H Canada’s leadership will be highly engaged in the Partnerfi Community, including General Manager Michelle Biase, Vice President of Sales David Stephens, Executive Director of Vendor Management Chris Ralston, and Director of Marketing and Business Development Susanne Tamburro. The team will leverage the success of D&H’s established Partnerfi organization in the US while building-in unique elements and value to support Canadian members.

The D&H Canada Partnerfi Community initially includes approximately 50 core partners, and will continue to build in scope over the course of D&H’s Fiscal Year 2025 (which began May 1).

Partnerfi sponsors and speakers will deliver market insights and other SME-based content to help members drive end-to-end solutions in areas such as collaboration, end-point solutions, data infrastructure, and security. D&H will also support members with its unique value proposition around AI readiness, an impending PC refresh, hybrid workplace solutions, cloud, XaaS, and managed services. The Partnerfi Community will meet for approximately two multi-day, live Symposium events per year, in addition to other virtual networking opportunities throughout the year. D&H will recruit manufacturer and industry experts to speak on real-world trends and practices, who will be at the members’ disposal during these events. Members will also be privy to peer networking opportunities to help them develop best practices; plus networking opportunities with D&H leadership.

Additional Partnerfi member benefits include:

The exclusive SuccessPath Premier enablement program, a premium version of D&H’s popular SuccessPath offering. It will expand partners’ business skills and competencies through enhanced resources and technical training, helping partners build practice models in areas such as UC; security; ProAV; or components, and gaming.

enablement program, a premium version of D&H’s popular SuccessPath offering. It will expand partners’ business skills and competencies through enhanced resources and technical training, helping partners build practice models in areas such as UC; security; ProAV; or components, and gaming. Discounts on D&H professional services such as technology assessments, highly valued consulting services, nationwide deployment services, as well as eco-conservative “green shipping” services.

on D&H professional services such as technology assessments, highly valued consulting services, nationwide deployment services, as well as eco-conservative “green shipping” services. Recurring Partnerfi meetings focused on business development, leadership, and engagement.

focused on business development, leadership, and engagement. Exclusive communications and offerings such as quarterly newsletters, and exclusive promotions from the program’s vendor sponsors.

“We’re thrilled to implement D&H’s Partnerfi Community in Canada, providing valuable training, tools, and access to industry experts for members. We’ll be cultivating this group of partners, bringing more members and vendors into the fold and expanding the depth of the peer networking opportunities available through our symposiums,” said Michelle Biase, D&H Canada’s general manager. “D&H Canada is dedicated to enhancing its relationships with its partners and finding new ways to equip them with the tools they need to grow and thrive, even in a challenging economy. We’ve proven success is possible, and engagement opportunities like this are part of how we accomplish that.”

Visit dandh.ca for more information on how D&H Canada can increase business and identify opportunities for channel partners, or call (800) 340-1008 for a dedicated account representative.

About D&H Canada

D&H Canada supports resellers and MSP partners in the corporate, mid-market, small-to-midsize business, and government markets with endpoints and advanced technologies, as well as differentiated services. D&H is ready to fill new market needs created by consolidation in the marketplace. Vendors and partners can be confident in the distributor’s ability to provide a wealth of enablement resources, multi-market expertise, credit options, and consultative services. D&H Distributing has always been agile in response to the needs of its VAR and MSP partners as a 105+-year-old company, demonstrating resilience through decades of industry mergers and market disruption, overcoming everything from wars and recessions to pandemics.

D&H Canada works to expand the competencies of its partners in areas such as cloud services, ProAV, collaboration, UCC, mobility, digital displays, smart home automation, video surveillance, digital imaging, and server networks across a range of markets. Its value proposition includes highly-lauded training opportunities and partner engagement events, dedicated specialists, certifications, professional marketing resources, and a digital Cloud Marketplace.

The distributor’s Canadian headquarters is located in Mississauga, ONT, and its US headquarters is in Harrisburg, PA. Additional warehouses are located in Atlanta, GA; Chicago, IL; Fresno, CA; and Vancouver, BC, Canada. Engage with D&H Canada toll-free at (800) 340-1008, via www.dandh.ca, or follow the distributor’s LinkedIn and Twitter feeds, https://www.linkedin.com/company/dandhdistributing/ and @dandh_ca.

Contact:

Suzanne Mattaboni

Suzanne Mattaboni Communications, Inc.

For D&H Distributing

(610) 737-2140

suzanne@mattaboni.com