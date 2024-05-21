Great Escapes RV Resorts Branson Introduces Next Generation of Family Vacations

New Water Attractions, Glamping Cabins and Activities Make Resort the Ozarks’

Best Family Destination

Grand Reopening Set for Memorial Day Weekend

BRANSON, Mo., May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Escapes RV Resorts Branson is bringing the future of family vacations to the Ozarks this summer with the unveiling of its dramatically expanded and reimagined luxury RV and glamping resort.

Located just 15 minutes from the center of town, the former Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park is situated on 65 shaded acres, offering a natural respite from Branson’s summertime crowds and traffic. It also is near some of the area’s most popular lakes and attractions.

With the completion of a multi-year expansion and makeover, the resort offers more to do and more ways to stay than any other RV and camping destination in the area. Parents can lounge in cabanas while their kids splash in the new resort-style pool. Lodging options abound with new luxury glamping cabins, covered wagons and a spacious vacation home. From the jumping pillow and Wibit floating obstacle course to scheduled activities, the fun is virtually endless.

“Great Escapes Branson has everything families have been wanting in an outdoor vacation,” said General Manager Cindy Logue. “The focus is on fun and entertainment with all the comforts of home, whether you are staying in your own RV or one of our new spacious, fully equipped luxury glamping cabins.”

Memory making is nonstop, especially with new activities including laser tag, outdoor movies and a full schedule of themed celebrations, such as Chocolate Extravaganza and Jurassic Week. Kids can enjoy sports of all sorts, ax throwing, gem mining and interactions with Biscuit, the resort’s costumed canine mascot.

According to Logue, the entire resort has been updated and refreshed. “Guests won’t recognize it,” she said. “Great Escapes has created an ultra-modern, luxury resort packed with amenities in a beautiful environment.”

Other popular features include:

30 and 50 amp full hookup sites

Upgraded Wi-Fi

Lodging that sleeps up to 12; all accommodations include linens and cooking equipment

Beach cabanas

New activities pavilion and new playground

Space for private family events

Golf cart rentals

Pet-friendly lodging and dog park

A grand reopening weekend will be held May 24 – 27. Guests will be treated to complimentary Wibit water obstacle course lifejackets and free hot dogs in the café. Live entertainment featuring Thunder Creek Symphony and the Clydesdales Experience will round out the fun-filled celebration.

Discounted day passes will be available for purchase at the resort.

Great Escapes Branson is offering a number of special promotions, making camping, glamping and RVing an even more affordable alternative to other types of vacations. Visit https://www.greatescapesbranson.com/deals for details.

Visit www.greatescapesbranson.com for more information and to make reservations.

Address: 210 Shoals Bend Blvd., Forsyth, MO 65653

Web: www.greatescapesbranson.com

Social media: @greatescapesbranson

Multimedia: www.greatescapesbranson.com/photo-gallery

About Great Escapes RV Resorts

With 14 resorts in 11 states, Houston-based Great Escapes RV Resorts delivers one-of-a-kind experiences in fun environments that bring families together while creating memories to last a lifetime. All locations offer luxury cabins and premium RV sites, as well as an extensive array of water attractions and family oriented activities. Learn more at www.greatescapesrvresorts.com.

