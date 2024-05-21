Global Retinoblastoma Treatment Market Size To Exceed USD 3.8 Billion By 2033 | CAGR of 4.28%

New York, United States, May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Retinoblastoma Treatment Market Size is to Grow from USD 2.5 Billion in 2023 to USD 3.8 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.28% during projected period.





Retinoblastoma is a disease in which malignant cancer cells form in the tissues of the retina. It is a pediatric cancer that requires careful integration of multidisciplinary care. The primary goal is to save the patient’s life and preserve useful vision. The six types of standard treatments used are cryotherapy, thermotherapy, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, high-dose chemotherapy with stem cell rescue, and surgery (enucleation). The oncolytic virus therapy includes the injection of oncolytic adenovirus into a tumor having anticancer effects in retinoblastoma. The advancement in targeted chemotherapy has improved the possibility of global salvage. The increasing trend to use various approaches like novel drugs, oncolytic viruses and immunotherapy in the treatment of retinoblastoma, access to advanced knowledge on tumor biology and the drug response, and development of new routes of drug delivery leads to effective therapies in retinoblastoma. The increasing prevalence of retinoblastoma with the rising development of novel drug candidates for treating retinoblastoma leads to drive the market growth. Further, the rising awareness about retinoblastoma and the increasing number of funding for developing healthcare infrastructure is also responsible for driving the global retinoblastoma treatment. On the contrary, the high cost of retinoblastoma treatment and the associated side effects of retinoblastoma therapy are restraining the global retinoblastoma treatment market.

Global Retinoblastoma Treatment Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Treatment Type (Surgery, Radiation Therapy, Laser Therapy, Cryotherapy, Chemotherapy, Bone Marrow Transplantation/Stem Cell Transplant and Targeted Therapies & Gene Therapy), By Type of Retinoblastoma (Non-Hereditary and Hereditary Retinoblastoma), By Type of Staging (Intraocular Retinoblastoma and Extraocular Retinoblastoma), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033.

The chemotherapy segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.

Based on treatment type, the global retinoblastoma treatment market is segmented into surgery, radiation therapy, laser therapy, cryotherapy, chemotherapy, bone marrow transplantation/stem cell transplant, and targeted therapies & gene therapy. Among these, the chemotherapy segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. Chemotherapy is the most well-known treatment of retinoblastoma, which helps children avoid surgery. The rising number of retinoblastoma cases and ongoing improvement in medication and chemotherapy regimes leads to drive the market demand in the chemotherapy segment.

The non-hereditary segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share through the forecast period.

Based on the type of retinoblastoma, the global retinoblastoma treatment market is segmented into non-hereditary and hereditary retinoblastoma. Among these, the non-hereditary segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share through the forecast period. Non-hereditary retinoblastoma causes tumors to grow in one or both eyes in children. Retinoblastoma instances are not usually inherited. The development of customized treatment plans especially created for non-hereditary type driving the market growth.

The intraocular retinoblastoma segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2023.

Based on the type of staging, the global retinoblastoma treatment market is segmented into intraocular retinoblastoma and extraocular retinoblastoma. Among these, the intraocular retinoblastoma segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2023. An internal tumor in the eye potentially affecting the retina as well as other areas of the eye, is known as intraocular retinoblastoma. It has a higher incidence rate as compared to extraocular. With the rising need for treatment, the intraocular segment market demand is expected to increase.

North America dominates the market with the largest market share over the forecast period.

North America dominates the market with the largest market share over the forecast period. The increasing cases of retinoblastoma with its growing awareness in the region leads to drive the market demand. The developed medical technology and diagnostic tools allow accurate and early detection of retinoblastoma cases, leading to timely and effective treatment. The presence of leading research and development centers in pediatric oncology and advancement in the healthcare infrastructure fosters market growth in the region

Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow the fastest during the forecast period. The rising cases of retinoblastoma in the region are anticipated to drive the market demand for retinoblastoma treatment. Further, the ongoing efforts by the organization to improve healthcare infrastructure contribute to market growth. Additionally, the increasing awareness among the people regarding retinoblastoma and its treatments leads to drive the market in the region.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the global retinoblastoma treatment market are Bristol Myers Squibb Company, Pfizer Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Baxter International Inc., Cellceutix Corporation, GlaxoSmithKline, Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Novartis AG, Candila Pharmaceuticals, Merck & Co., Inc., AstraZeneca, Bayer AG, AbbVie Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd., and Other Key Players.

Recent Developments

In October 2023, Novartis AG announced favorable Phase II research findings for IPI-545, indicating potential tolerance and effectiveness in the treatment of retinoblastoma.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the global retinoblastoma treatment market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Retinoblastoma Treatment Market, Treatment Type Analysis

Surgery

Radiation Therapy

Laser Therapy

Cryotherapy

Chemotherapy

Bone Marrow Transplantation/Stem Cell Transplant

Targeted Therapies & Gene Therapy

Global Retinoblastoma Treatment Market, Type of Retinoblastoma Analysis

Non-Hereditary

Hereditary Retinoblastoma

Global Retinoblastoma Treatment Market, Type of Staging Analysis

Intraocular Retinoblastoma

Extraocular Retinoblastoma

Global Retinoblastoma Treatment Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



