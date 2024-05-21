Brazil eLearning Focused Insights Report 2024-2029: Market to Reach $4.27 Billion with Anthology (Blackboard), Cogna Educacao, Hotmart, Pearson, and Telefonica Dominating

Dublin, May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Brazil eLearning Market - Focused Insights 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Brazil e-learning market is expected to reach a value of $4.27 billion by 2029 from $2.02 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 13.28% from 2023-2029

The Brazil e-learning market report contains exclusive data on 41 vendors. The competitive scenario in the Brazilian e-learning market is intensifying, with global and domestic players offering diverse services. These players constantly strive to gain a larger market share by introducing new and innovative products and services. A few major players dominate the market in terms of market share. Anthology, Cogna Educacao, Hotmart, Pearson, and Telefonica are some companies currently dominating the market.







Rise In Internet Penetration: The rising internet penetration, coupled with the increasing affordability of Internet services, is a significant driver for the e-learning industry. As more individuals gain access to high-speed internet connections, especially in Brazil, where internet infrastructure is rapidly expanding, the potential audience for online learning grows exponentially.

According to the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), the number of people using the Internet is considerably higher, as Brazilian households tend to be larger than the average OECD household, and there seems to be a phenomenon in Brazil where neighbors share broadband subscriptions. This driver fuels the demand for e-learning platforms and content, enabling learners to access educational resources conveniently from anywhere with an internet connection.



High Demand For Learning Language Digitally: The high demand for learning languages digitally signifies a growing preference for online language learning platforms and resources such as Hotmart, Udemy, etc. With globalization and increased opportunities for international communication and collaboration, proficiency in multiple languages has become a valuable asset.

This driver prompts the development of specialized language learning applications and platforms, offering interactive lessons, live tutoring sessions, and immersive language experiences. Market players can leverage this trend by providing comprehensive language learning solutions, incorporating features like speech recognition technology, cultural immersion modules, and personalized learning paths to meet the diverse needs of language learners, thereby establishing themselves as leaders in the digital language education market.



KEY HIGHLIGHTS

The learning management system (LMS) segment showcases the highest growth in the Brazil e-learning market during the forecast period. The segment is driven by the customization offered by the LMS platforms. It allows organizations and educational institutions in Brazil to tailor the learning experience according to their specific needs and branding requirements. Integrating emerging technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, and virtual reality (VR), enhances LMS platforms' functionality and user experience, making them more appealing to learners and instructors in Brazil.

The self-paced learning segment is growing significantly, with the fastest-growing CAGR of 15.72% in the Brazil e-learning market. The segmental growth can be attributed to the flexibility it offers to study at their own pace and convenience, allowing them to balance their educational pursuits with other personal and professional commitments. This flexibility benefits adult learners, working professionals, and individuals with diverse learning styles or preferences.

Based on the function type, the training segment held the largest Brazilian e-learning market share in 2023. Training programs in Brazil focus on skill development and knowledge acquisition, providing learners with the necessary competencies and expertise to excel in their respective fields or industries. They emphasize hands-on learning and practical application, allowing learners to practice new skills, techniques, and methodologies in simulated or real-world scenarios, thus helping segmental growth.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 86 Forecast Period 2023 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $2.02 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $4.27 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.2%

Key Vendors

Anthology (Blackboard)

Cogna Educacao

Hotmart

Pearson

Telefonica

Other Prominent Vendors

eduK

Learncafe

Alura

Veduca

Buzzero

Cursos 24 Horas

Udemy

Estrategia Concursos

EBAC

Garage Criativa

Skillsoft

Degrau Cultural

IbacBrasil

NIIT

Cisco

Instructure

Adobe

Oracle

Eadbox

Coursera

Thomson Reuters

Afferolab

Eduqo

Letrus

Virtual Educa

MasterClass

GP Strategies

Macmillan Education

Cornerstone

edX

Estacio

Litmos

LinkedIn Learning

Simplilearn

Unacademy

Udacity

Segmentation & Forecast

By Delivery Type

Packaged Content

LMS

Others

By Learning Mode

Self-paced

Instructor-led

By Function Type

Training

Testing

By End-users

Corporate

Higher Education

K-12

Government

Vocational

