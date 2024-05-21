Tokenization Market Surges to USD 5.7 Billion by 2031, Propelled by 19% CAGR - Verified Market Research®

Lewes, Delaware, May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Tokenization Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 19% from 2024 to 2031, according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 2.4 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 5.7 Billion by the end of the forecast period.





Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample?rid=2710

Browse in-depth TOC on “ Global Tokenization Market ”

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Scope Of The Report

REPORT ATTRIBUTES DETAILS STUDY PERIOD 2021-2031 BASE YEAR 2024 FORECAST PERIOD 2024-2031 HISTORICAL PERIOD 2021-2023 UNIT Value (USD Billion) KEY COMPANIES PROFILED Thales e-Security, Inc., Gemalto NV, Symantec Corporation, Fiserv, Inc., 3Delta Systems, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, CipherCloud, TokenEx, LLC, Futurex, First Data Corporation SEGMENTS COVERED By End-user Industry, By Organization Size, By Use Case, By Geography CUSTOMIZATION SCOPE Free report customization (equivalent up to 4 analyst’s working days) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope.

Tokenization Market Overview

Increasing Need for Secure Transactions: The Tokenization Market is flourishing as a result of the increasing need for secure digital transactions. With the transition of enterprises to the internet realm, safeguarding sensitive data becomes of utmost importance. Tokenization reduces the occurrence of fraud and breaches, hence increasing confidence. This fosters the acceptance and implementation of new ideas and practices in many industries, hence stimulating the expansion of the market and the development of innovative solutions.

Regulatory Compliance: The Tokenization Market is driven by rigorous regulatory restrictions. Adhering to standards such as PCI DSS guarantees the security of data and reduces the likelihood of potential harm. Tokenization solutions are implemented by businesses to prevent penalties and safeguard their reputation, resulting in a rise in market demand and long-term growth.

Rise of Digital Payments: The rapid growth of digital payments drives the expansion of the Tokenization Market. With the increasing preference for online transactions among consumers and organisations, there is a growing demand for safe payment solutions. Tokenization offers a strong and effective solution, leading to the widespread use in various industries and supporting the growth of the market.

To Purchase a Comprehensive Report Analysis: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample?rid=2710

High Implementation Costs: Although the Tokenization Market offers advantages, it encounters obstacles as a result of the substantial expenses associated with its implementation. Small and medium firms may find it economically onerous, which restricts their ability to implement it. The expenses associated with tokenization can discourage enterprises from adopting it, so impeding market expansion and impeding technological progress.

Complex Integration: The integration of tokenization with current systems poses a substantial obstacle due to its complexity. Businesses frequently encounter technological obstacles that necessitate specific expertise, thereby causing delays in the implementation process. The intricate nature of this can impede the widespread acceptance, hence impacting the overall expansion and scalability of the Tokenization Market.

Potential Security Vulnerabilities: Although tokenization improves security, it is not completely immune to vulnerabilities. Concerns such as token mapping and storage can present potential hazards. The existence of these vulnerabilities may create uncertainty for organisations that are contemplating tokenization solutions, limiting the growth of the market and requiring ongoing innovation to effectively address security issues.

Geographic Dominance:

The Tokenization Market is mostly dominated by North America, mainly due to its strong technology infrastructure, strict regulatory standards, and widespread acceptance of digital payments. This supremacy is reinforced by the participation of key industry leaders and the early implementation of cutting-edge security solutions. Furthermore, the implementation of strong cybersecurity protocols and substantial financial expenditures in fintech are key factors that propel industry expansion. Following Europe, the Asia-Pacific area is also experiencing a growing emphasis on data protection and the development of digital economies, which is contributing to the rise of the regional market.

Tokenization Market Key Players Shaping the Future

Major players, including Thales e-Security, Inc., Gemalto NV, Symantec Corporation, Fiserv, Inc., 3Delta Systems, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, CipherCloud, TokenEx, LLC, Futurex, First Data Corporation. and more, play a pivotal role in shaping the future of the Tokenization Market. Financial statements, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis provide valuable insights into the industry's key players.

Tokenization Market Segment Analysis

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Tokenization Market into End-user Industry, Organization Size, Application, And Geography.

To get market data, market insights, and a comprehensive analysis of the Global Tokenization Market, please Contact Verified Market Research® .

Tokenization Market, by End-user Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) Retail and eCommerce Healthcare and Life Sciences

Tokenization Market, by Organization Size Small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) Large Enterprises

Tokenization Market, by Application Payment Tokenization Tokenization for Compliance Tokenization for Secure Data Storage

Tokenization Market, by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



Browse Related Reports:

Global Location Of Things Market Size By Vertical (Retail And E-Commerce, Media And Entertainment), By Location Type (Indoor Location, Outdoor Location), By Application (IoT Asset Management, Location Intelligence), By Geography, And Forecast

Global Asset Tracking Software Market Size By Component (Hardware and Software), By Deployment Type (On-Cloud and On-Premise), By Applications (Transportation & Logistics, Aviation, Healthcare), By Geography, And Forecast

Global Information Rights Management Market Size By Deployment Type (On-Premises, Cloud), By Vertical (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, Research, Publications), By Geography, And Forecast

Global Digital Rights Management Market Size By Application (Mobile Content, Mobile Gaming, Video-on-demand), By Organization Size (Small-medium Sized Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises), By End-User Industry (Banking, Financial Services And Insurance (BFSI), Healthcare, Printing And Publication Educational, Television And Film), By Geography, And Forecast

Top 7 Blockchain Companies keeping data publicly secure

Visualize Tokenization Market using Verified Market Intelligence -:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling in this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue-impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research® stands at the forefront as a global leader in Research and Consulting, offering unparalleled analytical research solutions that empower organizations with the insights needed for critical business decisions. Celebrating 10+ years of service, VMR has been instrumental in providing founders and companies with precise, up-to-date research data.

With a team of 500+ Analysts and subject matter experts, VMR leverages internationally recognized research methodologies for data collection and analyses, covering over 15,000 high impact and niche markets. This robust team ensures data integrity and offers insights that are both informative and actionable, tailored to the strategic needs of businesses across various industries.

VMR's domain expertise is recognized across 14 key industries, including Semiconductor & Electronics, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Energy, Technology, Automobiles, Defense, Mining, Manufacturing, Retail, and Agriculture & Food. In-depth market analysis cover over 52 countries, with advanced data collection methods and sophisticated research techniques being utilized. This approach allows for actionable insights to be furnished by seasoned analysts, equipping clients with the essential knowledge necessary for critical revenue decisions across these varied and vital industries.

Verified Market Research® is also a member of ESOMAR, an organization renowned for setting the benchmark in ethical and professional standards in market research. This affiliation highlights VMR's dedication to conducting research with integrity and reliability, ensuring that the insights offered are not only valuable but also ethically sourced and respected worldwide.