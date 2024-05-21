Thumzup® Welcomes Jon Bond to its Advisory Board

Los Angeles, CA, May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thumzup Media Corporation (“Thumzup” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: TZUP), a leader in innovative social media branding and marketing solutions, is excited to announce the addition of Jon Bond to its Advisory Board. This strategic appointment marks a significant step in Thumzup's ongoing efforts to redefine the landscape of social media advertising and enhance its overall market position.



Jon Bond, co-founder of Kirshenbaum Bond & Partners, which was founded on the principle of challenging the status quo. of the Mad Men era, brings a wealth of expertise and a venerable track record of transformative marketing strategies and technological innovation. Under his leadership, KBP pioneered guerrilla marketing, created the first pop-up store, and instituted creating ‘word of mouth’ years before social media was invented.

“Jon's leadership and understanding of both traditional and digital media will be invaluable as Thumzup continues to grow and innovate within the ever-evolving social media landscape,” commented Robert Steele, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Thumzup.

“I am thrilled to join Thumzup's Advisory Board and contribute to their groundbreaking approach to social media advertising," commented Jon Bond. “I look forward to helping the company leverage my experiences in advertising innovation to further enhance its platform and expand its market reach.”

Throughout his illustrious career, Mr. Bond has been at the forefront of advertising and technology, transitioning from founding one of the first digital media shops, Iballs, to leading Big Fuel, a global social media powerhouse, and later serving as Chairman of the pioneering ad fraud detection company, White Ops. His efforts have consistently driven industry-wide advancements and garnered multiple accolades, including his recent nomination for the prestigious 2024 Advertising Hall of Fame.

Jon also recently founded Weightless, an AI-powered marketing services consultancy aimed at helping emerging brands achieve scale. His role as a shareholder and board member at Addition Works, integrating AI technology like ChatGPT for brand customization, aligns with Thumzup’s mission of democratizing social media marketing.

About Thumzup®

Thumzup Media Corporation (Thumzup) is democratizing the multi-billion dollar social media branding and marketing industry. Its flagship product, the Thumzup platform, utilizes a robust programmatic advertiser dashboard coupled with a consumer-facing App to enable individuals to get paid cash for posting about participating advertisers on major social media outlets through the Thumzup App. The easy-to-use dashboard allows advertisers to programmatically customize their campaigns. Cash payments are made to App users/creators through PayPal and other major cash apps for approved posts.

Thumzup is a publicly traded company (OTCQB stock ticker: TZUP). For more information, please visit https://www.thumzupmedia.com .

Legal Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These include, without limitation, statements about its potential growth, impacts on the advertising industry, plans for potential uplisting, and planned expansion. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that these plans, objectives, expectations or intentions will be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience and present expectations or projections. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements and the trading price for our common stock may fluctuate significantly. Forward-looking statements also are affected by the risk factors described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Contact Info

investors@thumzupmedia.com

800-403-6150

Attachment