SmallRig's Award-Winning Products from the 2024 NAB Show Continue to Capture Industry Attention

LOS ANGELES, May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmallRig, a global leader in camera accessories and solutions, proudly announces that two of its groundbreaking products, the SmallRig x Caleb Pike VB212 Mini V Mount Battery and the HawkLock Quick Release Advanced Cage Kit, have received the prestigious 2024 NAB Show Product of the Year Awards.



The NAB Show Product of the Year Awards celebrates the most promising and pioneering products and technologies showcased at the event. This year, SmallRig's cutting-edge offerings stood out among entries from renowned brands such as Panasonic, Fujifilm, and DJI.





SmallRig's VB212 Mini V-Mount Battery features with its 212Wh capacity and supports PD 3.1 fast charging up to 140W. With bi-directional PD rapid charging, the battery can be fully charged in just 2 hours, making it an indispensable tool for professional photographers and videographers. The travel-friendly, highly integrated design and durable construction featuring a scratch-resistant PC and acrylic front cover further enhance its appeal.

The Falcon Series Quick Release Advanced Cage Kit for Sony Alpha 7R V / Alpha 7 IV / Alpha 7S III showcases SmallRig's commitment to innovation. The self-developed quick-release design ensures stability and efficiency, allowing users to swiftly attach and detach the camera with a single push. The kit is compatible with traditional cold shoes, NATO clamps, and Arca-Swiss clamps, providing versatility and cost-effectiveness. Moreover, the professional handheld kit, multi-angle adjustable monitor mount, HDMI cable clamp, and multiple mounting points offer unparalleled flexibility and functionality.

In conjunction with these award-winning products, SmallRig is also proud to announce the upgrade of its brand identity. The refreshed logo embodies SmallRig's mission to empower content creators to "Free Your Dream." The new brand identity reflects SmallRig's dedication to providing innovative, reliable, and user-centric solutions that enable photographers and videographers to bring their creative visions to life without limitations.

About SmallRig

Founded in 2012, SmallRig is a global leader in camera accessories and solutions, offering over 700 products across camera supports and stabilizers, smartphone supports and stabilizers, lighting and control systems, and power solutions. SmallRig's products are trusted by content creators in over 90 countries and have been widely used in live streaming, vlogging, short films, documentaries, and Hollywood productions.

