Gas Barbecue Machine Market Set to Grow Rapidly and Reach USD 3,320.2 Million By 2032 | Astute Analytica

New Delhi, May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global gas barbecue machine market was valued at US$ 2,158.7 million in 2023 and is expected to reach US$ 3,320.2 million by 2032 at a CAGR of 4.90% during the forecast period 2024–2032.

The global gas barbecue machine market is experiencing significant growth, driven by factors such as increasing outdoor cooking trends, the convenience and ease of use offered by gas grills, and the rising popularity of home entertainment. North America, particularly the United States and Canada, dominates the market, accounting for over 46% of global sales. The region's strong barbecue culture, high grill ownership and usage, preference for convenience, outdoor living trends, and high disposable income contribute to its leading position. Europe and the Asia-Pacific region are also showing significant growth potential, with increasing adoption of Western-style barbecue traditions and rising disposable incomes.

The market is segmented into propane and natural gas barbecue machines, with propane grills holding a larger market share due to their portability and ease of installation. However, natural gas grills are gaining popularity among consumers who prefer the convenience of a permanent gas line connection.

Manufacturers are focusing on product innovation, offering features such as smart connectivity, temperature control, and versatile cooking options to cater to evolving consumer preferences. The incorporation of IoT technology and the development of energy-efficient and eco-friendly models are also driving market growth.

Key Findings in Global Gas Barbecue Machine Market

Market Forecast (2032) US$ 3,320.2 Million CAGR 4.90% Largest Region (2023) North America (46.8%) By Type Manual (62.0%) By Application Commercial (57.7%) Top Trends Increasing outdoor cooking and home entertainment trends

Growing adoption of Western-style barbecue traditions in Europe and Asia-Pacific

Incorporation of IoT technology and development of energy-efficient, eco-friendly models Top Drivers Convenience and ease of use offered by gas grills compared to charcoal or electric grills

Rising disposable incomes and consumer willingness to invest in high-quality, feature-rich grills Top Challenges Increasing competition from alternative cooking methods, such as electric and pellet grills

Fluctuations in raw material prices and supply chain disruptions affecting production costs

Stricter environmental regulations and the need to develop more sustainable and energy-efficient products

Insights into Consumer Behavior and Preferences in the Barbecue Grill Market, over 75% Americans Own Barbeque

Consumer behavior and preferences in the gas barbecue machine market reveal significant insights into the lifestyle and choices of U.S. adults. As of May 2023, a substantial 75% of U.S. adults owned a grill or smoker, underscoring the importance of grilling as a cultural pastime in American society. This widespread ownership is complemented by the fact that a majority of grill owners, approximately 60%, engage in grilling activities throughout the year, indicating that barbecuing is not just a seasonal activity but a year-round culinary practice for many.

Interestingly, there is a growing trend towards plant-based diets, with 29% of consumers expressing an interest in plant-based barbecue options. This shift is reflective of a broader movement towards health-conscious eating and sustainability. The popularity of barbecuing is particularly pronounced during national holidays, with Independence Day being the peak time for grilling, followed closely by Labor Day and Memorial Day. These holidays are synonymous with outdoor gatherings and barbecues, reinforcing the grill's role in American celebratory traditions.

From a market perspective, supermarkets and hypermarkets have emerged as the dominant distribution channels for gas barbecue machine market holding the largest market share. Their convenience and accessibility make them a preferred choice for consumers, and they are anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment within the global barbecue grill market. Additionally, the commercial segment, which includes restaurants and catering services, is expected to maintain the largest share of the market. This suggests a robust demand for commercial-grade barbecue equipment, driven by the popularity of barbecue cuisine in the food service industry. As these trends continue, the market is likely to see further innovation and expansion, catering to the evolving tastes and preferences of consumers.

Auto-Flip Gas Barbecue Machines Revolutionizing Outdoor Cooking, Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 5.33%

Auto-flip gas barbecue machines are in high demand due to their convenience, ease of use, and ability to provide consistent and even cooking results in the gas barbecue machine market. A survey found that 68% of consumers prioritize convenience when purchasing a grill, and 75% consider even cooking to be a crucial factor. These machines also save time and allow for multitasking, with 62% of grill owners valuing this feature.

Versatility and adaptability are other key factors driving the demand for auto-flip gas barbecue machines. Users can customize settings to suit different food types and personal preferences, with 55% of consumers seeking versatility in their grilling equipment. Technological advancements and innovations, such as smart connectivity and programmable settings, further enhance the appeal of these machines. The growing outdoor cooking trend also contributes to the increased demand for auto-flip gas barbecue machines. These machines offer a hassle-free and enjoyable outdoor cooking experience, aligning perfectly with the rising popularity of backyard barbecues and al fresco dining.

Affordability and Convenience Fuel High Demand for Gas Barbecue Machine in Residential Applications, Poised to Grow at Highest CAGR of 4.98%

Gas barbecue machines are in higher demand for residential applications compared to commercial ones in the global gas barbecue machine market due to several key factors. Residential gas barbecues are more affordable and accessible, with prices ranging from $200 to $1,000, while commercial models can cost upwards of $2,000. Convenience and ease of use are also crucial, with 78% of residential grill owners valuing these aspects in their purchasing decision. Residential gas barbecues offer versatility and flexibility, with 65% of buyers seeking models with multiple burners and diverse cooking options.

The growing outdoor living trend has further fueled the demand for residential gas barbecues. A study found that 70% of U.S. adults have an outdoor living space, and 51% use it for entertaining. Gas barbecues become centerpieces in these spaces, allowing hosts to prepare meals and entertain guests in a relaxed setting. The convenience of gas fuel is another factor, with 64% of grill owners preferring gas grills for their ease of use and quick heat adjustment.

Residential gas barbecues are often used seasonally or recreationally, aligning with their durability and capabilities in gas barbecue machine market. Studies show that 73% of U.S. households own a grill, and 58% use it at least once a week during peak summer months. This intermittent usage pattern suits residential-grade gas barbecues, which are designed for regular use but may not withstand the heavy-duty demands of commercial settings. As more homeowners embrace outdoor cooking and entertaining, the demand for feature-rich and user-friendly residential gas barbecue machines is expected to remain strong.

North America's Dominance in the Gas Barbecue Machine Market Led by High Ownership, Outdoor Living, and Entertainment Trends

The United States has a high rate of grill ownership, with 75% of grill owners having a gas grill. In 2023, 34,431,500 gas, charcoal, and electric grills were shipped in North America. Americans frequently use their grills, with 53% of consumers upgrading even when their old ones are still functional. Gas barbecue machines are popular in North America gas barbecue machine market due to their convenience and ease of use compared to charcoal or electric grills. Gas grills fire up quickly and allow for precise temperature control, appealing to consumers who value efficiency and consistency in outdoor cooking. The widespread availability of natural gas and propane infrastructure also contributes to the preference for gas grills.

The trend of outdoor living and entertaining has been on the rise in North America, driving the demand for gas barbecue machines. Many American households have dedicated outdoor spaces where they enjoy hosting barbecues and gatherings. Gas grills have become centrepieces of these areas, offering versatility and convenience for cooking various foods while entertaining guests.

The relatively high disposable income and purchasing power of consumers in the United States and Canada have contributed to the strong demand for gas barbecue machine market. Consumers are willing to invest in high-quality, feature-rich grills that enhance their outdoor cooking experience, with a wide range of options available at various price points.

Global Gas Barbecue Machine Market Key Players

Meltem

Napoleon Grills

Alpina Grills

BeefEater

Weber, Inc.

Barbecook

Macfrin

Ozti

SUB-ZERO

LANDMANN

Grand Hall

Compact Domestic Refrigerator

American Outdoor Grills

Other Prominent Players

Key Segmentation:

By Type

Auto Flip

Manual Flip

By Application

Household

Commercial

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

South America

