Sage and DonorPerfect partner for new comprehensive fundraising solution, empowering nonprofits to save time and deepen impact

TORONTO, May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sage, the leader in accounting, financial, HR and payroll technology for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), today announces its partnership with DonorPerfect, a leading provider of fundraising software trusted by more than 50,000 nonprofit professionals. This collaboration empowers nonprofits to streamline fundraising operations and deepen donor relationships, allowing them more time to focus on their mission impact.

Sage Intacct Fundraising powered by DonorPerfect is a comprehensive, cloud-based solution that addresses one of the biggest internal challenges faced by nonprofits: a lack of process automation and organizational efficiency1. By providing a seamless flow of fundraising data alongside financials, it allows for clear and transparent donation documentation – a critical factor in building trust and sustaining long-term donor relationships.

“Nonprofits have long relied on Sage Intacct for their fund accounting needs,” says Dan Miller, EVP, Financials and ERP Division at Sage. “We recognized a growing desire for a comprehensive solution that spans the entire lifecycle, from fundraising and donor management to financial tracking and reporting. Partnering with DonorPerfect enables us to meet this critical need for nonprofit customers and offer a unified platform for nonprofit financial management and fundraising.”

Streamlined workflows give nonprofits time back to focus on their mission

“Nonprofits today face a constantly evolving landscape, and maximizing efficiency is more important than ever,” says Jacqueline M. Tiso, Founder & CEO, JMT Consulting. “Sage Intacct Fundraising powered by DonorPerfect provides our clients with a best-in-class solution. It streamlines operations, improves financial transparency, and ultimately frees up resources for them to focus on their core mission.”

Sage Intacct Fundraising powered by DonorPerfect offers many benefits to nonprofit customers, enabling them to:

Maximize impact: Powerful data insights guide strategic decision-making for optimizing campaigns and maximizing fundraising impact.

Powerful data insights guide strategic decision-making for optimizing campaigns and maximizing fundraising impact. Boost efficiency: Effortless donation forms and automated workflows free up valuable time for staff to focus on donor engagement.



“We are proud to team up with Sage to help nonprofits modernize their fundraising efforts,” says Lauren Sheehan, President, DonorPerfect. “Together, we’ll equip them with the tools they need to unlock new levels of fundraising growth and efficiency, allowing them to dedicate more time to what matters most – achieving their mission.”

About Sage

Sage exists to knock down barriers so everyone can thrive, starting with the millions of small- and mid-sized businesses served by us, our partners, and accountants. Customers trust our finance, HR, and payroll software to help business flow. By digitizing business processes and relationships with customers, suppliers, employees, banks and governments, our digital network connects SMBs, removing friction and delivering insights. Knocking down barriers also means we use our time, technology, and experience to tackle digital inequality, economic inequality, and the climate crisis.

About DonorPerfect

DonorPerfect Fundraising Software offers tools, features, and best practices that empower fundraisers to gain and retain donors, simplify their daily workflows, and grow the community that champions their cause. DonorPerfect helps organizations easily adopt today’s most powerful fundraising strategies, from intelligent dashboards that turn data into insights to comprehensive donor profiles primed for segmentation.

Supporting 50,000 nonprofit professionals in raising more than $100 billion, our fundraising success platform provides innovative and affordable solutions for today’s ever-changing fundraising landscape. Join our community of changemakers today.

1 Sage, 2024 Nonprofit Technology Trends Survey