Friction Products and Materials Global Strategic Market Report 2024: Encouraging Demand from Diverse Industry Verticals Drives Growth Momentum - Forecast to 2030

Dublin, May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Friction Products and Materials - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Friction Products and Materials Market to Reach $43.6 Billion by 2030



The global market for Friction Products and Materials estimated at US$29.9 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$43.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period 2023-2030.







Friction Pads, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.9% CAGR and reach US$16.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Friction Lining segment is estimated at 5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.1% CAGR



The Friction Products and Materials market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.9 Billion in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$11.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.1% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.9% and 3.3% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.8% CAGR.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 510 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $29.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $43.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.5% Regions Covered Global





MARKET OVERVIEW

Encouraging Demand from Diverse Industry Verticals Drives Growth Momentum in Global Friction Products and Materials Market

Global Economic Update

Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price (In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2024

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020 Through 2024

Friction Products and Materials - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Friction Products and Materials Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2023E

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

Friction Materials: An Overview

Product Types

Friction Materials Guidelines Hold Strict Stance over Toxic Materials

Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Braking Systems Line up Ahead with Innovative Friction Materials

New Hybrid Friction Material Composites for Evolving Powertrain Requirements

Automobile Production Dynamics Influences Demand Patterns of Friction Materials

Global Light Vehicle Production (In Million Units) for Years 2019 through 2025

Importance of New Friction Materials in the Evolving Vehicular Landscape

Strong Outlook for Automotive Aftermarket to Benefit Demand

Global Opportunity for Automotive Aftermarket (In US$ Billion) for Years 2023, 2025 and 2027

Aging Vehicle Fleet Drives Opportunities in the Aftermarket

With Several Governments Imposing 15 Years as the Retirement Age for Vehicles, the Growing Age of Vehicles is Poised to Benefit Demand for Replacements Parts: Average Age of Cars & Light Trucks in the United States (In Years) for the Years 1980, 1990, 2000, 2015, 2020 and 2023

Average Age of Light Vehicles (Car & Light Commercial Vehicles) in the US for Years 2010, 2018 and 2023

Rising Demand for Electric Vehicles Drive Need for Specialized Friction Products

World Electric Vehicles (EVs) Annual Sales in Thousand Units for Years 2020, 2022, 2024, and 2026

Electronic Braking Breakthroughs Push EV Safety & Autonomous Driving Forward

Bringing Down Environmental Impacts and Improving Sustainability

Advances in Materials Science and Technology Continue to Drive Improvements in Friction Products used in Aerospace Applications

Aerospace Sector Glides Towards Modern Sustainable Aircraft Brakes

Encouraging Recovery of the Aerospace Industry to Spur Opportunities for Friction Products and Materials

New Route Expansion Signals a Good Return to Business & a Strong Business Case for New Aircraft Orders & Deliveries: Number of New Aircraft Demanded (In Units) as a Result of New Air Route Expansion by 2041

New Railway Projects Present Growth Prospects for Friction Products and Materials

Glass Fibers for Greater Friction Performance of Train Brake Shoes

Growth Momentum in the Global Construction End-Use Sector Lined with Cautious Optimism

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 169 Featured)

Akebono Brake Industry Co., Ltd.

Brembo SpA

Carlisle Brake & Friction (CBF)

EBC Brakes

Fras-le S.A.

GMP Friction Products

Hindustan Composites Ltd.

ITT Inc.

Japan Brake Industrial Co. Ltd

Miba AG

Nisshinbo Holdings Inc.

Tenneco Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xleokd

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment