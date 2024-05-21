Staple Food Market to Reach $3.2 Trillion Globally by 2032 at 7.2% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware, May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research has recently published a report, titled, “ Staple Food Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by Product Type, by Nature, by Distribution Channel : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032.” According to the report, the global staple food market generated $1.7 trillion in 2022, and is anticipated to generate $3.2 trillion by 2032, rising at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2023 to 2032.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A323381

Prime Determinants of Growth

The rising demand for sustainably sourced and organic staple foods, innovations in agricultural technology, and the supportive government policies, including subsidies and agricultural incentives, are the factors expected to drive the growth of the global staple food market in the forecast period from 2023 to 2032. However, the stringent food safety standards and the adverse climate conditions may restrict market growth in the coming future. Contrarily, the rise of e-commerce and the increasing popularity of plant-based diets are expected to offer remunerative opportunities for expanding the staple food market during the forecast period.

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $1.7 trillion Market Size in 2032 $3.2 trillion CAGR 7.2% No. of Pages in Report 340 Segments covered Product Type, Nature, Distribution Channel, and Region Drivers Innovations in agricultural technology

Rising demand for sustainably sourced and organic staple foods

Supportive government policies Opportunities Rise of e-commerce

Increasing popularity of plant-based diets Restraints Stringent government regulations

Product Type: Cereals Sub-segment to Witness Significant Growth by 2032

The cereals sub-segment accounted for the largest global staple food market share of 22.0% in 2022 and is expected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period. The growing preference for healthier options among consumers propels the demand for whole grains like oats, quinoa, and brown rice, driving cereal market dynamics. Agricultural technological advancements enhance production efficiency and sustainability, influencing cereal availability and costs.

Procure Complete Report (340 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/staple-food-market

Nature: Conventional Sub-segment to be the Most Dominant During the Forecast Period

The conventional sub-segment accounted for the largest global staple food market share of 69.2% in 2022 and is expected to hold major share and rise at the highest CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period. The demand and production of conventional staple foods are primarily driven by a complex interplay of social, economic, and cultural factors. These foods, deeply rooted in cultural practices, serve as culinary staples and symbols of identity for various regions. Rice, integral to many Asian cultures, and wheat-based products like bread in Western diets, exemplify how traditional practices and cultural identity sustain the demand for these foundational food items.

Distribution Channel: Wholesale Distributors Sub-segment to Flourish Immensely by 2032

The wholesale distributors sub-segment held the largest market share of 28.2% in 2022 and is predicted to continue to hold major share by 2032. Enhancing supply chain efficiency, cost reduction, and responsiveness to consumer demands are three pivotal driving factors for the sub-segment. These distributors serve as vital intermediaries, optimizing logistics, transportation, and inventory management to meet market demands efficiently. Strengthening relationships with retailers and end-users through exceptional customer service, consistent product quality, and punctual deliveries remains imperative for sustained success in this dynamic market.

For Purchase Inquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A323381

Region: Asia-Pacific Market to be the Most Prominent During the Forecast Period

The Asia-Pacific staple food market accounted for the largest share of 32.2% in 2022 and is predicted to continue its dominance and grow at the highest CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period. Rapid population growth, urbanization, and increasing incomes are three major driving factors shaping market growth. As cities expand and populations soar, the demand for essential foods escalates. Urban consumers, with different dietary preferences, drive shifts in market dynamics, while rising incomes encourage diet diversification, yet staple foods maintain their pivotal role in traditional diets amidst economic growth.

Leading Players in the Staple Food Market:

Danone

Nestle

PepsiCo

JBS S.A.

Cargill

Mondelez

AB InBev

Coca-Cola

DIAGEO PLC

ADM Company

The report provides a detailed analysis of the key players of the global staple food market. These players are employing various strategies including launching new products, entering collaborations, expanding operations, forming joint ventures, and signing agreements, all aimed at boosting their market share and securing their competitive position across different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Trending Reports in Food & Beverages Industry:

Nutritional Food and Drink Market Size, Share Statistics and Trend Analysis, 2023-2032

Gluten free flour Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2031

Beef Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, 2023-2032

Ketogenic Diet Food Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

Meat Substitute Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

About us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact us:

David Correa

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Center,

Wilmington, New Castle,

Delaware 19801 USA.

Int'l: +1-503-894-6022

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

Fax: +1-800-792-5285

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/food-and-beverages