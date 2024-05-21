Organic Rankine Cycle Global Strategic Industry Report 2024: Market to Reach $1.3 Billion by 2030 - Clean Energy Generation Bonanza Portends Radical Gains

Dublin, May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Organic Rankine Cycle - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Organic Rankine Cycle Market to Reach $1.3 Billion by 2030



The global market for Organic Rankine Cycle estimated at US$352.2 Million in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 17.6% over the analysis period 2023-2030.

The global Organic Rankine Cycle (ORC) market is set for radical gains, driven by the surge in clean energy generation technologies. The ORC waste heat to power market is experiencing significant growth due to the adoption of these technologies, with researchers focusing on innovative ORC solutions to harness industrial waste heat. The market analysis by application and the revenue breakdown for developed and developing regions for 2024 and 2030 highlight the diverse potential of ORC technology.





Geothermal application segment is expected to record 17.9% CAGR and reach US$1.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Waste Heat Recovery application segment is estimated at 15.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The competitive scenario includes key global competitors' percentage market share in 2023 and the presence of strong, active, niche, and trivial players worldwide. Recent market activities and notable global brands are also discussed.

Key market trends and drivers include the increasing industrial applications of ORC, the rising demand for single-stage and cascaded ORC systems, and the commercial use of ORC systems for both small and large-scale thermal conversions. Additionally, ORC technology is being applied in steam Rankine cycle systems for nuclear and coal-fired power plants and for recycling waste heat for plant self-consumption.

Novel ORC technologies that couple subcritical and supercritical heat absorption procedures and optimized regenerative ORC systems are enhancing the performance of internal combustion engines. Overall, ORC technology is recognized for its ability to recover substantial amounts of waste heat, further bolstering its market potential.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 194 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $352.2 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1300 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 17.6% Regions Covered Global





MARKET OVERVIEW

An Introduction to Organic Rankine Cycle (ORC)

ORC Technology: Primary Applications

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Clean Energy Generation Bonanza Portends Radical Gains for Global ORC Market

ORC Waste Heat to Power Market Enjoys Real Moment with Adoption of Clean Energy Generation Technologies

Researchers Bet on Innovative ORC Technology to Exploit Industrial Waste Heat

Analysis by Application

World Organic Rankine Cycle Market (2024 & 2030): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions

Competitive Scenario

Organic Rankine Cycle - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

Recent Market Activity

Select Global Brands

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Industrial Applications of ORC

Rising Demand for Single-Stage and Cascaded ORC Systems

Commercial Use of Organic ORC Systems for Small and Large Scale Thermal Conversion

Steam Rankine Cycle Systems for Nuclear Plants and Coal-fired Power Plants

Recycling Waste Heat with ORC for Self-consumption of Plant

Novel ORC Couples Subcritical and Supercritical Heat Absorption Procedures

Optimized Regenerative ORC Enhance Performance of Internal Combustion Engines

ORC Technology Helps Recover Potentially Huge Amount of Waste Heat

The Role of ORC in Decarbonization Goals

Domestic GHG Emission Reduction Targets of Select Regions/Countries

World Carbon Footprint Management Market by Vertical (2024 & 2030): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Energy & Utilities, Manufacturing, Transportation & Logistics, Residential & Commercial Buildings, and IT & Telecom

ORC System Seeks Role in Waste Heat Recovery Technologies

Global Waste Generation, by Region (in millions of tonnes/year): 2016, 2030, 2050

Percentage of Municipal Solid Waste Burned with Energy Recovery in Select Countries

Novel Opportunities in Waste to Energy Sector

Uptrend in Geothermal Power Sector Augurs Well

Impact of Geothermal Stations on the Environment

Patent Activity in Geothermal Energy Sector

Expanding Biomass Sector Offers Opportunities

Biomass CHP as a Percentage of Total CHP Generation in Select Countries

Issues Linked to ORC and Possible Solutions

