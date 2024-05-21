Verizon Frontline showcases public safety solutions at Border Security Expo

EL PASO, Texas, May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Frontline will demonstrate a number of its innovative public safety solutions, specifically designed to deliver mission-critical communications to first responders, at the Border Security Expo taking place in El Paso, Texas May 21-23 at the El Paso Convention Center.



Border Security Expo is the largest and longest-standing event where the border community can exchange ideas, expand networks and experience new and developing technologies.

“Verizon is committed to connecting federal personnel through Verizon Frontline’s purpose-built network and solutions for first responders and Verizon Public Sector’s partnerships with government agencies,” said Michael Adams, associate vice president for federal civilian services at Verizon. “Having this event in El Paso takes on added importance for our team as our recent installation of new cell towers at nearby Fort Bliss to provide military personnel in Texas and New Mexico with more robust coverage is emblematic of how we can deliver mission-critical communications capabilities,” Adams continued.

During the conference, Verizon Frontline will demonstrate several of its deployable assets that help support public safety agencies, including:

Robotic Emergency Dog (RED) - Autonomous mobile robots that use private 5G and are part of an emerging technology ecosystem combining machine learning, AI, robotics and analytics to create new capabilities

Rapid Response Connectivity Unit (RRCU) - A portable asset that can be deployed in under 15 minutes to provide mission-critical connectivity under nearly any conditions

Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) - Used in Search and Rescue, situational awareness, mapping, site surveys and creating immediate networks after a disaster

Team Awareness Kit (TAK) - Enhances real-time decision-making and situational awareness through advanced geospatial information, real-time data and live video feeds

Verizon Frontline is the advanced network and technology built for first responders – developed over three decades of partnership with public safety officials and agencies on the front lines – to meet their unique and evolving needs. For more information, visit www.verizon.com/Frontline

Media Contact:

Geoffrey Basye

202-748-1882

geoffrey.basye@verizon.com