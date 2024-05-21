Global Mixed Xylene Market Report 2024-2030 Featuring Profiles of Flint Hills Resources, GS Caltex, ExxonMobil, Chevron Phillips Chemical, and TOTAL Among Other Key Players

Dublin, May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mixed Xylene Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global mixed xylene market is expected to reach an estimated $64.1 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.8% from 2024 to 2030.

The major drivers for this market are rising production and demand for paints and coatings, growth and extension of the petrochemical and polymer industries, as well as, rising global demand for plastic bottles made of polyethylene terephthalate. The future of the market looks promising with opportunities in the paint & coating, adhesive & sealant, pesticide, chemical, gasoline, printing, and rubber & leather markets.



The study includes a forecast for the global mixed xylene by application, end use, and region.



Mixed Xylene Market by Application [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

Fuel Blending

Solvent

Thinner

Raw Material

Others

Solvent applications expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period because it is often used as a solvent in a variety of end uses, including surface coatings and agrochemicals, owing to its quick drying properties.

Mixed Xylene Market by End Use [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

Paint & Coating

Adhesive & Sealant

Pesticide

Chemical

Gasoline

Printing

Rubber & Leather

Others

Mixed Xylene Market by Region [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest of the World

APAC will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to abundant availability of raw materials, existence of multiple purified terephthalic acid (PTA) manufacturers, as well as, increasing the usage of mixed xylene in a variety of end-user verticals, including adhesives, polymers, paints & coatings, and others in the region.

List of Mixed Xylene Companies



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies mixed xylene companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the mixed xylene companies profiled in this report include:

Flint Hills Resources

GS Caltex

ExxonMobil

Chevron Phillips Chemical

TOTAL

LOTTE Chemical

Idemitsu Kosan

Royal Dutch Shell

China Petroleum & Chemical

SK Chemical

Features of the Global Mixed Xylene Market

Market Size Estimates: Mixed xylene market size estimation in terms of value ($B).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018 to 2023) and forecast (2024 to 2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Mixed xylene market size by application, end use, and region in terms of value ($B).

Regional Analysis: Mixed xylene market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different application, end use, and regions for the mixed xylene market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the mixed xylene market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

