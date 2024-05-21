Global Automotive Genuine Leather Markets, Forecast to 2030 Featuring Analysis of Key Players Alphaline Auto, Eagle Ottawa, Tata International, San Fang Chemical, and Wollsdorf Leder Schmidt

Dublin, May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Genuine Leather Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global automotive genuine leather market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6.2% from 2024 to 2030.

The major drivers for this market are increasing consumer preference for genuine leather interiors, growing demand for luxury and premium vehicles, and rising automotive production and sales worldwide. The future of the market looks promising with opportunities in the upholstery, headline, and carpet applications.



The study includes a forecast for the global automotive genuine leather by vehicle type, application, and region.



Automotive Genuine Leather Market by Vehicle Type [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles

Trucks & Buses

Passenger cars expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

Automotive Genuine Leather Market by Application [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

Upholstery

Headliners

Carpet

Others

Upholstery expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

Automotive Genuine Leather Market by Region [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest of the World

APAC expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

List of Automotive Genuine Leather Companies



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies automotive genuine leather companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the automotive genuine leather companies profiled in this report include:

Alphaline Auto

Eagle Ottawa

Tata International

San Fang Chemical

Wollsdorf Leder Schmidt

Features of the Global Automotive Genuine Leather Market

Market Size Estimates: Automotive genuine leather market size estimation in terms of value ($B).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018 to 2023) and forecast (2024 to 2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Automotive genuine leather market size by vehicle type, application, and region in terms of value ($B).

Regional Analysis: Automotive genuine leather market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different vehicle types, applications, and regions for the automotive genuine leather market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the automotive genuine leather market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

