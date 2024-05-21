RSI International Unveils New Branding and Website Experience

ARLINGTON, Texas, May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RSI International (RSI) , a Texas-based managing general agency (MGA) with over 30 years of experience in wholesale underwriting solutions, is pleased to announce the launch of its new brand and website experience.



Since 1986, RSI has been a trusted provider of secure coverage for retail agents across various specialty business lines including contractor programs, property and casualty (P&C), garage and transportation, environmental and energy, professional, and inland and ocean marine. With a strong foundation in tradition and a commitment to exceptional service, RSI has revamped its brand and website to align with the evolving needs of today’s insurance market.

"We couldn’t be more thrilled about the launch of our new branding,” said Paul Rainey, president at RSI . “This evolution of our brand reflects our dedication to both our heritage and embracing the expectations of today’s modern insurance industry.”

RSI currently offers products in over 12 states and is actively expanding its reach. While the company works with some of the largest insurance carriers in the market, RSI provides a range of proprietary products, such as contractor programs, which are designed to provide more value to insureds.

“Our goal with this update is to streamline access to product information and agent tools for our agencies, while enhancing the overall user experience,” commented Chris Holzkamper, vice president of operations at RSI .

For more information about RSI, the company’s products, or the launch of the company’s new branding, please contact RSI at contactus@rsimga.com .

About RSI International

Since 1986 RSI has been helping retail agents secure coverage for all of their excess and surplus (E&S) lines needs. Launched initially as a full-service commercial lines general agency, RSI has since expanded to offer both commercial and personal lines products. Our goal is to offer clients the best possible insurance coverage available, without sacrificing the exceptional service our agents have become accustomed to. With over 125 years of insurance experience on our management team and over 200 years of insurance experience on our underwriting team, RSI continues to provide the leadership and stability our clients deserve in our ever changing marketplace. To learn more about RSI International, visit www.rsimga.com .

Media Contact:

Jennifer Overhulse

St. Nick Media Services

jen@stnickmedia.com

859-803-6597